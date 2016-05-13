A look back at the 2015 Tour of California - Gallery

Image 1 of 40 Daniel Oss celebrates his king of the mountain jersey with his guitar in 2015 Amgen Tour of California Image 2 of 40 The 2015 Tour of California was a short race for Andrew Talansky, who dropped out on the opening day. Image 3 of 40 Peter Sagan shows the pain of the effort requires to finish sixth at the top of Mt. Baldy and keep his overall hopes alive. Image 4 of 40 Toms Skujins and Hincapie defended the race lead through three stages. Image 5 of 40 A short climb greets the riders early int he race during the 2015 Tour of California. Image 6 of 40 The peleton climbs during stage seven of the 2015 Amgen Tour of California Image 7 of 40 The peleton climbs during stage seven of the 2015 Amgen Tour of California Image 8 of 40 Ian Boswell leads the bunch on the early slopes of Mt. Baldy during stage 7 at the 2015 Tour of California. Image 9 of 40 The peloton descends on the way to the finish in Santa Clarita during the 2015 Amgen Tour of California Stage 5 Image 10 of 40 Axel and Eddy Merckx talk before the start of the final stage in downtown Lo Angeles. Image 11 of 40 Peter Sagan does a wheelie after finishing third in stage 8 and winning the general classification of the 2015 Amgen Tour of California Image 12 of 40 Team Sky celebrate with champagne after winning the team general classification after stage eight of the 2015 Amgen Tour of California Image 13 of 40 The peloton passes the Walt Disney Concert Hall during stage eight of the 2015 Amgen Tour of California from Los Angeles to Pasadena Image 14 of 40 Peter Sagan's third place in the final stage of the 2015 Tour of California lifted him past Julian Alaphilippe by three seconds. Image 15 of 40 Rain soaked the riders on the way to Santa Clarita in the 2015 race. Image 16 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 7 at the 2015 Tour of California. Image 17 of 40 Mark Cavendish survived the Baldy climb to secure the green jersey at the 2015 Tour of California. Image 18 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe lloks back at his rivals before dropping them all on his way to winning atop Mt. Baldy in the 2015 race. Image 19 of 40 Team Sky's Ian Boswell and Sergio Henao joined forces to finish second and third on the stage 7 climb to Mt. Baldy. Image 20 of 40 Scenery along the stage 3 route of the 2015 Tour of California. Image 21 of 40 The peloton climbs near San Jose during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of California. Image 22 of 40 Toms Skujins wins stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of California after a long solo break. Image 23 of 40 Dirt roads were featured on the opening day in Sacramento. Image 24 of 40 US champion Eric Marcotte checks over his shoulder as he leads the bunch. Image 25 of 40 The breakaway puts in the work during stage 1. Image 26 of 40 The peloton rolls out of Nevada City. Image 27 of 40 The peloton snakes along Calaveras Road early during stage two of the 2015 Amgen Tour of California Image 28 of 40 Laurens ten Dam has been a favourite at the Tour of California. Image 29 of 40 Former NBA star Bill Walton road the 2015 route ahead of the race. Image 30 of 40 Peter Sagan took his first win of 2015 in Avila Beach. Image 31 of 40 Peter Sagan celebrates his win in Avila Beach. Image 32 of 40 Mark Cavendish draws a crowd before another stage start. Image 33 of 40 Peter Sagan takes time to meet some local children at the stage 4 start in Pismo Beach. Image 34 of 40 Mark Cavendish wins a wet sprint in Santa Clarita during the 2015 Tour of California. Image 35 of 40 Toms Skujins mugs for the camera after keeping the jersey during stage 5 of the 2015 Tour of California. Image 36 of 40 Palms line the road for the start of stage five of the 2015 Amgen Tour of California from Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita Image 37 of 40 Matthew Goss of MTN-Qhubeka collect rain gear from his team car during the climb of Balcom Canyon Road during stage five of the 2015 Amgen Tour of California Image 38 of 40 The peloton descends Grimes Canyon Road during stage five of the 2015 Amgen Tour of California Image 39 of 40 Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan have a chat during the 2015 Tour of California. Image 40 of 40 Peter Sagan poses for a picture with his 2015 Tour of California trophy in front of the Rose Bowl

The Tour of California's 10th edition in 2015 set a high bar for star power and drama, with Tinkoff's new multi-million dollar man Peter Sagan emerging from an early season slump to add two more stage wins to his California record, then taking things to an entirely different level by winning the overall with a bike throw on the final day.

Sagan didn't win the final stage in Pasadena last year, that honour went to Mark Cavendish, one of four the Manxman would get in 2015, but the time bonus for Sagan's third-place stage finish lifted the Slovakian past Etixx-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe, who had taken the overall race lead from Sagan on the previous day when the stage finished atop Mt. Baldy.

Although Sagan lost the yellow jersey to Alaphilippe on the summit finish, his improbable sixth-place result there, just 47 seconds down on Alaphilippe and ahead of notable climbers like Robert Gesink and Laurens ten Dam, kept him close enough to leap past the French revelation and take the final 2015 overall crown in front of the legendary Rose Bowl stadium.

In between Cavendish's sprint domination, Alaphilippe's race-changing ascent up Mt. Baldy and Sagan's heroics, the 2015 race saw Latvian Hincapie rider Toms Skujins sneak away for a clever stage win on a hilltop outside of San Jose, while a planned Big Bear Lake time trial had to be scrapped because of snow and was replaced by a much shorter course around an amusement park.

This year's race features one of the best start lists in the race's history, with a Tour of California record-setting 10 WorldTour teams ready to take on the Pro Continental and domestic Continental teams over eight days from May 15-22. Get ready for Sunday's start in San Diego by looking at some of the best moments from last year's race in the gallery above, then check out our video below of five riders to watch next week in the Golden State.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.