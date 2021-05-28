Raleigh releases new affordable Array commuter e-bike

This Raleigh has a downtube cutout to mount the battery pack

Raleigh just launched the Array, its brand new commuter e-bike with all the trimmings, that's being sold at a very fair price.

One of the oldest cycling brands, Raleigh is keeping up with current market demands by pitting the Array as a contender for the best electric bikes segment, particularly vying for a place amongst the market's best electric bikes for commuting.

The styling of Raleigh’s Array blends classic tan details on the seat and grips, with huge silver mudguards and a drivetrain guard, for those wanting to keep their clothes free from chain smear.

The aluminium frame features an exposed lithium-ion 400Wh battery rather than integrated, that feeds energy to a SR Suntour rear hub motor. According to Raleigh, the motor can produce a peak of 400W for climbing steep gradients or taming a late afternoon headwind. It also claims an operational assistance range of 60 miles, plus a five-hour charging time.

One of the Array’s most interesting features, which should make commutes that bit more comfortable, is a 63mm SR Suntour Nex-E25 fork. Instead of being air-sprung, it uses a low-maintenance coil, and also mounts a large 180mm brake rotor.

Best bike lights : Front and rear lights to help you see and be seen

Best bike pumps : Tyre inflation that won't let you down

Best bike locks: Keep your bike safe wherever you lock it up

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Raleigh) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Raleigh ) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Raleigh) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Raleigh) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Raleigh) Image 6 of 11 The Raleigh Array is designed to be a stylish and functional commuter (Image credit: Raleigh) Image 7 of 11 There's a step-through version available as well (Image credit: Raleigh) Image 8 of 11 The battery is mounted externally onto the downtube (Image credit: Raleigh) Image 9 of 11 The Array sports a coil-sprung suspension fork (Image credit: Raleigh) Image 10 of 11 The wide M-shaped handlebars should offer more comfort, particularly for those who suffer wrist pain (Image credit: Raleigh ) Image 11 of 11 There's a rear rack, chain guard, mudguards and a kickstand mounted and ready to go (Image credit: Raleigh)

The Array is equipped with a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, Tektro cable disc brakes, and 700c x 47mm Vee Rubber Zient tyres. The 90mm stem is adjustable and clamps onto a 620mm M-shaped handlebar for a cockpit that should be more comfortable for those who experience wrist pain.

Integrated front and rear lights make the Array e-bike visible when are riding pre-dawn or routing home after sunset, while the rear rack can support up to 25kg of cargo. The whole bike is claimed to weigh 23kg, and is priced at £1,595.