Raleigh releases new affordable Array commuter e-bike
The Array features a coil suspension fork, 25kg carrying capacity and all the usual commuter accessories for sub-£1,600
Raleigh just launched the Array, its brand new commuter e-bike with all the trimmings, that's being sold at a very fair price.
One of the oldest cycling brands, Raleigh is keeping up with current market demands by pitting the Array as a contender for the best electric bikes segment, particularly vying for a place amongst the market's best electric bikes for commuting.
The styling of Raleigh’s Array blends classic tan details on the seat and grips, with huge silver mudguards and a drivetrain guard, for those wanting to keep their clothes free from chain smear.
The aluminium frame features an exposed lithium-ion 400Wh battery rather than integrated, that feeds energy to a SR Suntour rear hub motor. According to Raleigh, the motor can produce a peak of 400W for climbing steep gradients or taming a late afternoon headwind. It also claims an operational assistance range of 60 miles, plus a five-hour charging time.
One of the Array’s most interesting features, which should make commutes that bit more comfortable, is a 63mm SR Suntour Nex-E25 fork. Instead of being air-sprung, it uses a low-maintenance coil, and also mounts a large 180mm brake rotor.
The Array is equipped with a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, Tektro cable disc brakes, and 700c x 47mm Vee Rubber Zient tyres. The 90mm stem is adjustable and clamps onto a 620mm M-shaped handlebar for a cockpit that should be more comfortable for those who experience wrist pain.
Integrated front and rear lights make the Array e-bike visible when are riding pre-dawn or routing home after sunset, while the rear rack can support up to 25kg of cargo. The whole bike is claimed to weigh 23kg, and is priced at £1,595.
