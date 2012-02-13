Radioshack-Nissan announces Oman and Algarve line-ups

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) and Andy Schleck (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara sets the pace for RadioShack-Nissan. (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 3 Andy Schleck and Andreas Kloden before the ride (Image credit: RadioShack-Nissan-Trek)

Johan Bruyneel's Radioshack-Nissan-Trek squad will divide its forces on two continents this week. In the Middle East, for the upcoming Tour of Oman, Andy Schleck will begin his 2012 racing calendar and join some of his teammates that already took part in the Tour of Qatar. Andreas Klöden, on the other hand, will test his climbing and time trial form at the Volta ao Algarve.

The Tour of Oman, taking place from February 14-19, will also feature Fabian Cancellara, already present in Qatar. Coming out of the European winter, Schleck will be able to test his fitness on Saturday's stage including an uphill finish on Green Mountain. The full Oman line-up for Radioshack-Nissan is: Fabian Cancellara, Jakob Fuglsang, Tony Gallopin, Yaroslav Popovych, Joost Posthuma, Grégory Rast, Andy Schleck and Robert Wagner.

The Tour of Algarve, starting one day later, will have the following riders line up: Jan Bakelants, Matthew Busche, Laurent Didier, Ben Hermans, Ben King, Andreas Klöden, Tiago Machado and Jesse Sergent. Sunday's time trial from Lagoa to Portimão will serve to assess the whole team's state of form.