Klöden: Schlecks must forget brotherly love to win Tour de France

Image 1 of 4 Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) is at the Vuelta after a crash ended his Tour de France. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Andreas Kloden has a wealth of experience. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 3 of 4 Andy Schleck is looking for a big year with his new team. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 4 of 4 Fränk Schleck sets off. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Andreas Klöden has welcomed the arrival of Andy and Fränk Schleck to the newly-merged RadioShack-Nissan squad, but warned that the Luxembourg duo will have to put fraternal loyalties aside in order to win the Tour de France.





The veteran Klöden insisted that he was happy to see the Schlecks join the team, even if it meant that his personal ambitions would once again have to take a back seat, a recurring theme through a career that has seen him ride in the service of Jan Ullrich, Alberto Contador and Lance Armstrong.



