RadioShack confident Horner can win Tour of Utah overall

Image 1 of 6 Tom Danielson, Chris Horner and Yannick Eijssen on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 6 Chris Horner (Radioshack) wins ahead of Tom Danielson in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 6 Chris Horner (Radioshack) looking comfortable on today's long climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 6 Chris Horner (Radioshack Leopard) is back to racing after a five month layoff from injuries. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 6 Breakaways are generally futile, in 2005 Bram Tankink and Chris Horner escaped, but were caught. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Despite being out with injury for most of the season, RadioShack’s Chris Horner returned to the front line to win the queen stage of the Tour of Utah on Saturday. The 41-year-old now leads the race ahead of Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), although the two could not be separated on time.

With one demanding stage to come, RadioShack are confident that they can complete the job and ensure that Horner wins his first stage race since the 2011 Tour of California.

“I am confident,” said team director Kim Andersen. “We have the best team here.”

The American team are currently leading the teams’ classification and have four riders within the top seven places overall. Danielson remains the biggest threat, but at the finish of stage 5, Horner was pleased to have made such a rapid comeback after a long lay off.





“Of course I feel bad, but all riders do at high altitude. In all honesty, Tommy D. was a little bit better than me on the climb, but I had an awesome team and I was able to take the win.”



