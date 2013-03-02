RadioShack bikes stolen at West Flanders

Carryover RadioShack riders will find themselves on a much quieter looking bike for 2012. (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Thieves have struck the peloton again, and RadioShack-Leopard is the latest victim. One of its trucks was robbed during the night, leaving the team scrambling for bikes before Saturday's second stage of the Three Days of West Flanders.

Update: The riders were able to take to the start, as the team tweeted, "Stage 2 of # 3dwvl is underway. All # RSLT riders were able to start on spare bikes after thieves stole 8 race bikes from the truck overnight."

“Bad news from our team in Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen: overnight 8 bikes, a bunch of wheels and a tool box got stolen from the truck. We're doing all we can now to get the guys on spare Trek bikes at the start of stage 2!” the team posted on Facebook, Saturday morning.

Only last month thieves cleaned out a Garmin-Sharp truck at the Tour du Mediterraneen, taking 17 bikes before the queen stage of that race. Other teams offered to supply substitute bikes, but the riders did not want to take on the mountains on unfamiliar bikes, and the team abandoned the race.