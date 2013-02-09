Garmin-Sharp bikes stolen at Tour de Med

Image 1 of 2 Garmn-Sharp's empty truck, with the road bikes having been stolen overnight (Image credit: Matt Rabin) Image 2 of 2 Garmin-Sharp's Cervélo S5 is supposedly one of the most aerodynamic road bikes currently on the pro circuit. (Image credit: James Huang)

The Garmin-Sharp truck was broken into at the Tour de Mediterranean overnight and virtually all of the team's bikes were stolen. Riders of the US-based team tweeted their shock, called for help and wondered how they would take on the race's Queen stage on Saturday. The loss forced the team out of the race for the final two stages.

Thomas Dekker broke the news, saying, “A good start is half the work. All bikes stolen here in France. And what now ..? Please wait ...”

Dekker later tweeted that the riders were packing their bags and would be flying home in the afternoon.

Team chiropractor Matt Rabin photographed the empty truck and said, “While everyone was sleeping, some unscrupulous local scallywags have gone & pilfered ALL THE BIKES.”

David Millar noted that it was not all the bikes, as the time trial bikes were still there. "Scumbags clearly don't like TT's."

“Please RT. Stolen bikes. 16 brand new di2 equiped cervelo R5. Still with race numbers. #couldntmakeitup no race today then #badstarttotheyr”, tweeted Dan Martin.

Cyclingnews will have more on this story as it develops.