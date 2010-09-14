RadioShack added to Lombardy line-up

Image 1 of 3 The Radioshack team chasing hard. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 2 of 3 A spectator snaps a photo of the Giro di Lombardia peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Riders negotiate the twisting Giro di Lombardia roads. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tour of Lombardy organisers RCS Sport have confirmed that RadioShack will participate in the final classic of the season. The American team had originally been excluded from the race and had consequently threatened to bring the matter before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

A revised race line-up has today been released with RadioShack added to the original list of 25 teams. Race organisers RCS Sport have been given permission by the UCI to include RadioShack as the 26th team in the race provided that the overall number of riders does not exceed 200.

“RCS Sport has been given the green light from the Presidents of the UCI and CUPT – Pat McQuaid and Vittorio Adorni, respectively – to bring to 26 the number of teams participating in the race on October 16,” read a statement from the organisers.

RadioShack had already missed out on competing in the RCS-organised Tirreno-Adriatico after declining to race the Giro d'Italia earlier this season.

The 26 teams participating in the Tour of Lombardy are as follows:

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana

Caisse d'Epargne

Euskaltel – Euskadi

Francaise Des Jeux

Garmin – Transitions

Lampre – Vini Farnese

Liquigas – Doimo

Omega Pharma – Lotto

Quick Step

Rabobank

Sky Professional Cycling Team

Team HTC Columbia

Team Katusha

Team Milram

Team Saxo Bank

Acqua & Sapone

Androni Giocattoli – Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni

Bbox Bouygues Telecom

BMC Racing Team

Carmiooro NGC

Cervelo TestTeam

Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne

Colnago – CSF Inox

ISD – Neri

Team RadioShack