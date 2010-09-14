Trending

RadioShack added to Lombardy line-up

UCI allows race organisers to invite 26th team

The Radioshack team chasing hard.

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
A spectator snaps a photo of the Giro di Lombardia peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders negotiate the twisting Giro di Lombardia roads.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Tour of Lombardy organisers RCS Sport have confirmed that RadioShack will participate in the final classic of the season. The American team had originally been excluded from the race and had consequently threatened to bring the matter before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

A revised race line-up has today been released with RadioShack added to the original list of 25 teams. Race organisers RCS Sport have been given permission by the UCI to include RadioShack as the 26th team in the race provided that the overall number of riders does not exceed 200.

“RCS Sport has been given the green light from the Presidents of the UCI and CUPT – Pat McQuaid and Vittorio Adorni, respectively – to bring to 26 the number of teams participating in the race on October 16,” read a statement from the organisers.

RadioShack had already missed out on competing in the RCS-organised Tirreno-Adriatico after declining to race the Giro d'Italia earlier this season.

The 26 teams participating in the Tour of Lombardy are as follows:

AG2R La Mondiale
Astana
Caisse d'Epargne
Euskaltel – Euskadi
Francaise Des Jeux
Garmin – Transitions
Lampre – Vini Farnese
Liquigas – Doimo
Omega Pharma – Lotto
Quick Step
Rabobank
Sky Professional Cycling Team
Team HTC Columbia
Team Katusha
Team Milram
Team Saxo Bank
Acqua & Sapone
Androni Giocattoli – Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
Bbox Bouygues Telecom
BMC Racing Team
Carmiooro NGC
Cervelo TestTeam
Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
Colnago – CSF Inox
ISD – Neri
Team RadioShack