25 teams for Giro di Lombardia

RCS Sport announced 25 teams for the Giro di Lombardia, the final race in the UCI's 2010 World Calendar which takes place on October 16. The race will be the last chance for teams to gain important points toward their World Rankings which will determine the automatic selections for the 2011 Tour de France.

Footon-Servetto and RadioShack are the only ProTour teams not on the list of invited teams, while Continental squads Acqua & Sapone, Androni Giocattoli, Bbox Bouygues Telecom, Carmiooro NGC, Cervelo TestTeam, Cofidis and Colnago-CSF Inox as well as the ISD-Neri team of Italian champion Giovanni Visconti who were denied an invitation to the Giro d'Italia.

Radioshack were also left off the invitation list for Tirreno-Adriatico by RCS Sport after choosing to not participate in the Giro d'Italia.

Also not on the list of invitees are the Vacansoleil and recent recruit Riccardo Ricco, who are 23rd in the current World Rankings and, since only the top 17 ranked teams will earn an automatic bid to the Tour de France, will need to battle for a wild-card invitation behind

The Omega Pharma-Lotto of 2009 winner Philippe Gilbert will be back, as will the Lampre-Farnese team of three-time winner Damiano Cunego.

20 of the same teams will compete in the Giro del Piemonte, which takes place the day prior to the Giro di Lombardia.

Teams for Giro di Lombardia

AG2R La Mondiale*

Astana*

Caisse d'Epargne*

Euskaltel – Euskadi

Francaise Des Jeux

Garmin – Transitions*

Lampre – Vini Farnese*

Liquigas – Doimo*

Omega Pharma – Lotto*

Quick Step*

Rabobank*

Sky Professional Cycling Team*

Team HTC Columbia*

Team Katusha*

Team Milram

Team Saxo Bank*

Acqua E Sapone – d'Angelo & Antenucci*

Androni Giocattoli – Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni*

Bbox Bouygues Telecom

BMC Racing Team*

Carmiooro NGC

Cervelo TestTeam*

Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne*

Colnago – CSF Inox*

ISD – Neri*

* participating in Giro del Piemonte