RadioShack turn to CAS after Lombardia snub

The management of American outfit RadioShack has turned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, to arbitrate on the team's non-invitation to the Giro di Lombardia, the final ProTour race of this season taking place on September 16.

According to a press release, the team managed by Johan Bruyneel had a contract with the organiser RCS Sport guaranteeing the participation in the Italian Classic, and now seeks compensation. "In January 2010, an agreement was reached between Team RadioShack and RCS Sport regarding the participation of the US Team at the Giro di Lombardia 2010 (October 16th, 2010)," the release stated.

"Team RadioShack has immediately summoned RCS Sport before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, seeking compensation for damages due to the non-fulfillment of the contract between Team RadioShack and RCS Sport regarding the participation in the Tour of Lombardy."

RadioShack will be represented by Attorny Jean-Louis Dupont in the case, which has been asked to be ruled upon as soon as possible.

Earlier in the year, the team chose to not participate in the Giro d'Italia, also organised by RCS Sport and was subsequently left off the invitation list for Tirreno-Adriatico. RadioShack also suffered a major blow when it was not invited to the Vuelta a España.

