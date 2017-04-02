Quiz: How well do you know Tom Boonen?

A muddy faced young Tom Boonen in 2002 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The end is almost nigh for Tom Boonen’s cycling career with the highly decorated Classics specialist set to hang up his wheels after Paris-Roubaix. The three times Tour of Flanders winner, and four times Paris-Roubaix conqueror may be about to bow out but we’ve put together the ultimate quiz for you to test your Tom Boonen knowledge.