Trending

Quiz: How well do you know Tom Boonen?

Take the Tommeke quiz and find out

A muddy faced young Tom Boonen in 2002

A muddy faced young Tom Boonen in 2002
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The end is almost nigh for Tom Boonen’s cycling career with the highly decorated Classics specialist set to hang up his wheels after Paris-Roubaix. The three times Tour of Flanders winner, and four times Paris-Roubaix conqueror may be about to bow out but we’ve put together the ultimate quiz for you to test your Tom Boonen knowledge.

Related Articles

Boonen: I don't want to stay in the bunch in my final Tour of Flanders