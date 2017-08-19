Quick-Step sign l'Avenir stage winner

Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands) at the 2016 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Jakobsen (SEG Racing Academy) timed his stage win at the Tour de l'Avenir perfectly, taking the stage 2 victory in the prestigious U23 race on the same day Quick-Step Floors announced they had signed the 20-year-old Dutchman to a two-year deal.

While Jakobsen was finishing off the bunch sprint at the end of the 132.4km stage in Bignan, Quick-Step were announcing their latest signing for the 2018 roster.

"We always keep a close eye on the U23 scene, as one of our policies is to promote the young talents to the pro peloton and develop them into successful riders over time," said Quick-Step Floors' CEO Patrick Lefevere.

"In the seasons spent with SEG Racing Academy, Fabio Jakobsen showed great talent and potential, so when it came down to signing him we didn't think twice and offered him a two-year deal."

As of Saturday afternoon, Jakobsen has seven wins so far this season with SEG Racing Academy, building on a 2014 junior season when he notched 11 victories.

"As a U23 rider, Fabio tasted success on countless occasions, and we are confident that with our help, as he progresses, he'll continue to build on what he has achieved so far and begin making a name for himself in the pro ranks," Lefevere said.

Jakobsen said he was thrilled to start his pro career with the Belgian super team.

"I think every young rider is dreaming of turning pro one day, but to get an offer from this team, there is almost no words for it," Jakobsen said. "I know it is not an easy step up for a young rider like me, but I think that with a lot of hard work, determination and dedication, I can get far in the pro world.

"I don't think I will find a better team that can help me develop as a rider," he said. "I am confident Patrick and this team can offer me the best there is to help me progress, and hopefully one day I can start dreaming about winning one of the classics."