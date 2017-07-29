Quick-Step Floors unveil RideLondon roster

Image 1 of 5 Matteo Trentin (QuickStep - Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Max Richeze (Quick-Step floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) Image 4 of 5 Julien Vermote leads Marcel Kittel during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Yves Lampaert can't contain his joy on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Quick-Step Floors announced their roster for the RideLondon Classic on Saturday, unveiling a seven-man selection of both speedsters and potential opportunists for the urban one-day race.

Quick-Step won the race in 2016 with Tom Boonen, but it will be up to other riders this Sunday to defend the title earned by the now-retired Belgian.

"We know it's going to be difficult to control, we have seen this every year, and that's why it is important to stay in the front and race it from there. We come with a strong team, each rider being capable of making the difference, and we also have a good chance with some fast guys if it ends up in a bunch sprint, so we are looking with confidence to Sunday."

With neither Marcel Kittel nor Fernando Gaviria lining up for the event, fast-finishing Maximiliano Richeze and Matteo Trentin may have a chance to feature in the event of a bunch kick in the British capital. Yves Lampaert and Jack Bauer, meanwhile, stands out as a potential attackers should the race break apart before the finale.

Quick-Step Floors for the RideLondon Classic: Jack Bauer, Tim Declercq, Iljo Keisse, Yves Lampaert, Maximiliano Richeze, Matteo Trentin, Julien Vermote.