Quarterman in hospital after crashing into a team car at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Charlie Quarterman spent the night in hospital after being diagnosed with a concussion that was sustained after he collided with a team vehicle at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday. His team Trek-Segafredo confirmed that Quarterman has not suffered any broken bones but had to remain in hospital overnight to monitor a concussion.

"Well that wasn’t how I was hoping this weekend would go... in a bit of pain but relieved that it’s not worse. Think I had too much lactate in my body to see that the car in front was stopping, thanks already for the messages," Quarterman wrote in a post on Twitter on Saturday.

Trek-Segafredo reported on social media that Quarterman had been taken to hospital following the elite men's 200.5km race won by Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in Ninove.

"Rough news to report - Charlie Quarterman had a hard crash with another team car during the race. First scans show nothing broken but he does have a concussion. Charlie will stay in hospital over night to be monitored," wrote Trek-Segafredo on their social media feeds following the race.

Trek-Segafredo's press officer confirmed to Cyclingnews on Sunday that Quarterman accidentally collided with the back of another team vehicle shortly after the Paddestraat while he was off the back of the peloton and between the team cars.

"We don’t know exactly what happened from there because Charlie doesn’t remember," wrote the team's press officer.

There were multiple crashes throughout the race with Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation) both involved in one incident early on. Several riders also crashed together at the 53km-mark including Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious).

Quarterman, 21, is starting his second season with Trek-Segafredo, after signing on as a trainee in August of 2019.