Quaker Cannondale Cups step up in UCI rankings

The Copa Quaker Cannodale racers get underway (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno)

The Quaker-Cannondale Cups in Chile have been assigned new UCI categories for their 2013 editions. The cross country and downhill cup held in the mountains of Nevados de Chillán will be a category 1 race while the marathon in the small town of Puchuncaví will be part of the UCI Marathon Series.





The Puchuncaví Rally Quaker Cannondale Cup marathon is well known for its difficulty both on the steep uphills and technical descents. Pros and amateurs, men and women take the challenge on the first Sunday of October each year. In 2013, this new stop on the world marathon series will happen on October 6.

For more information visit, www.copaquakercannondale.cl.