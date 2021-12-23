Qhubeka NextHash end sponsorship hunt
Management admit defeat with WorldTour team to fold
The management at Qhubeka-NextHash have told riders and staff that the team’s unsuccessful search for a WorldTour sponsor for 2022 has ended. The team had already been denied a WorldTour licence by the UCI in early December but team boss Doug Ryder had attempted to keep negotiation channels open in the hope of finding a last-minute deal.
However, an internal communication, sent to all riders and staff, and seen by Cyclingnews on Thursday has confirmed that the search for a title sponsor has ended in failure.
