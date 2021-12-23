Trending

Qhubeka NextHash end sponsorship hunt

By published

Management admit defeat with WorldTour team to fold

MILAN ITALY OCTOBER 06 Detailed view of Dylan Sunderland of Australia and Team Qhubeka Nexthash prior to the 102nd MilanoTorino 2021 a 190km race from Magenta to Torino Superga 669m MilanoTorino on October 06 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Qhubeka NextHash (Image credit: Getty Images)

The management at Qhubeka-NextHash have told riders and staff that the team’s unsuccessful search for a WorldTour sponsor for 2022 has ended. The team had already been denied a WorldTour licence by the UCI in early December but team boss Doug Ryder had attempted to keep negotiation channels open in the hope of finding a last-minute deal.

However, an internal communication, sent to all riders and staff, and seen by Cyclingnews on Thursday has confirmed that the search for a title sponsor has ended in failure.

More to come...

Daniel Benson
Daniel Benson

 Daniel Benson is the Editor in Chief at both Cyclingnews.com and BikePerfect.com. Based in the UK, he has worked within cycling for almost 15 years, and he joined the Cyclingnews team in 2008 as the site's first UK-based Managing Editor. In that time, he has reported on over a dozen editions of the Tour de France, several World Championships, the Tour Down Under, Spring Classics, and the London 2012 Olympic Games. With the help of the excellent editorial team, he runs the coverage on Cyclingnews and has interviewed leading figures in the sport including UCI Presidents and Tour de France winners.