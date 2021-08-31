Qhubeka NextHash struggling to pay riders and staff

Cyclingnews has learned that the Qhubeka NextHash management are struggling to pay riders and staff their August salaries and that the team are waiting on sponsors to deposit funds in the squad’s bank account.

Riders and staff were informed of the news by the management on Monday afternoon via email.

“We have experienced an unexpected delay with partner payments and are currently awaiting the arrival of sponsorship money to reflect in our Dutch bank account to pay August salaries,” the email said.

“As soon as the sponsorship money reflects; payments will be made. On behalf of the management team, I apologize for this unexpected delay.”

Cyclingnews reached out the team for an official comment on Monday evening but they have yet to respond.

It’s not clear which sponsors have yet to properly fund the team but question marks were initially raised about the financial stability of the team back in August when they changed their name from Team Qhubeka Assos to Qhubeka NextHash on the eve of the Tour de France.

The team has endured a rocky few years in terms of seeking sponsorship, with Assos effectively saving the team at the last minute last winter when it looked as though team manager Doug Ryder would be forced to close it. NextHash came on board with a five-year deal in June.

NextHash joined the team as a cryptocurrency and blockchain partner. Ryder hailed the partnership, which he said would enable the team to develop new, interactive approaches to engage with its fans.

"I am incredibly happy to welcome NextHash, our official cryptocurrency and blockchain partner, into our family of partnerships and into our team name for the remainder of 2021," Ryder said.

"The whole sports industry is moving towards a digital universe and this long-term partnership will help us innovate and develop new and interactive approaches to engage with our fans.

"We look forward to being ahead of the curve with the latest technologies to offer our fan community new experiences."

Just a month before the team was confirmed, Belgian rider Victor Campenaerts said that the team needed a new sponsor to keep going in 2022 and beyond.