Q36.5 unveil grey jersey and host of sponsors for debut season

Image 1 of 4 The Q36.5 kit and bike for 2023 (Image credit: Q36.5/Karselle Moodley) The team roster was presented on Tuesday (Image credit: Q36.5/Karselle Moodley) Doug Ryder and Vincenzo Nibali at the team launch (Image credit: Q36.5/Karselle Moodley) The team will be racing Scott bikes (Image credit: Q36.5/Karselle Moodley)

New Swiss ProTeam Q36.5 hosted their team launch in Zurich on Tuesday, with the squad unveiling their 2023 jersey as well as a host of sponsor partnerships.

The team is led by Doug Ryder, formerly of the defunct Qhubeka-NextHash WorldTour squad, while recently retired Vincenzo Nibali is on board as a technical advisor.

24 riders have signed up for its debut campaign, with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Jack Bauer and Damien Howson (both BikeExchange-Jayco) among the major names opting to join the new project.

The team is named for the Italian clothing brand Q36.5, with the title sponsor filling the chest of the newly unveiled jersey, a light grey offering marked with splotches of dark grey on the chest, back and sleeves.

Swiss watchmaker Breitling is also on board as a major sponsor with its logo adorning the sleeves, while financial services firm UBS takes up prime space on the rear of the jersey. Carmaker Mercedes are also on board and will provide team cars.

The team will race on Scott bikes painted light grey with Sram groupsets, Zipp wheels, and Syncros saddles.

"We're excited to partner with Scott as our bike, helmet and eyewear partner into the future," Ryder said at the team presentation.

"Scott are innovators with a rich history in professional cycling and this partnership has helped us secure the riders we have today. When riders are committed to join a new project because of the partnerships and equipment, you know you have a great foundation to build from."

As well as Brambilla, Bauer, and Howson, other prominent names on the team's 24-man squad for 2023 include Carl Frederik Hagen (Israel-Premier Tech), Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo), Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ), Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health), and Mark Donovan (Team DSM).

Q36.5 are currently at their debut training camp in Spain and will hit the roads for the first time to race at the Saudi Tour in late January before taking on the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in early February.