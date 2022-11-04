New Q36.5 ProTeam reveals riders and ambitions for 2023

The new Q36.5 ProTeam have revealed their riders and management for 2023, with Italian sprinter Matteo Moschetti, Britain’s Mark Donovan, Australia’s Damien Howson and the USA’s Joey Rosskopf among the 23-rider roster.

The team could have an additional Swiss title sponsor but currently goes by the name of Italian clothing brand Q36.5. Doug Ryder of Dimension Data and Qhubeka is the team manager, with Vincenzo Nibali as a technical advisor and Q36.5 brand ambassador. Alex Sans Vega is head of performance, with Aart Vierhouten and Gabriele Missaglia as directeur sportif.

The team will have to fight for wild card invitations to the major WorldTour races and compete against other leading ProTeams and Israel-Premier Tech, who are set to be relegated from the WorldTour. However, the roster and Nibali's role gives them a chance of obtaining a place at the 2023 Giro d'Italia and RCS Sport races.

“Cycling ignites positive change and we believe this roster of riders and staff will live our mission, will be committed to each other, and will race with passion and fight,” Ryder said when revealing the roster.

“With progress at the heart of who we are, our goal is also to help communities grow sustainably using the upward mobility that bikes offer. Bikes don’t only bring people together; they also help move them forward. As a team, we’ll be racing for more than just winning; we’re racing to shape the future in a positive way, with a key focus on mobility, education, and development in Africa.”

“We have assembled a talented, motivated and committed group of individuals, who can be competitive in every type of race and terrain,” Sans Vega claimed.

“We want to perform at the highest level from the beginning. The experienced riders who have joined us from the WorldTour bring a wealth of knowledge and will be able to mentor the youngsters in our squad. We have an excellent mix to become one of the best Pro Teams."

The 2023 Q36.5 riders: