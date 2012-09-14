‘Purito’ Rodríguez may terminate Katusha contract

Image 1 of 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had plenty of room to celebrate his Fleche Wallonne win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had a comfortable day in red. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) woud surrender the Vuelta a Espana's leader's jersey to Alberto Contador at the finish of stage 17. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) the best three of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Unipublic)

In a season that includes nine ‘big’ wins, including Flèche Wallonne, two Giro d’Italia and three Vuelta a España stage wins, it would be appropriate for ‘Purito’ Joaquin Rodriguez to seek a better conditions at his current Katusha team. The 33-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the Russian squad and has a contract through till 2013. He is however, considering terminating his contract - unless his new demands are met.

"Rodriguez has a contract with Katusha until 2013 and aims to renew with conditions that meet the sporting achievements made during this season," the rider’s manager Angel Edo told Deia.

The explosive climber has come agonisingly close to capturing his first Grand Tour overall victory but has fallen short this season, finishing second and third at the Giro and Vuelta respectively. He is currently ranked 3rd on the IG Pro Cycling Index, just shy of Omega Pharma – Quickstep’s Tom Boonen and Sky’s Bradley Wiggins in first place.

Rodríguez has a number of multiple-year offers from other teams says Edo and if the revised demands of the Spaniard are not met, he may consider attempting to break free of his current deal. His points carry significant weight, with his results helping to lift his team to second-place in the UCI’s team ranking while he is also in second place in the individual ranks.

"Given the refusal of renewal, 'Purito' raises the idea of terminating the contract" says Edo. "He has equipment offers of the highest level, with better economic conditions and longer contracts until 2015."