PureBlack racks up strong US debut

Image 1 of 3 Four riders have broken away on the first lap, led by Roman van Uden of Pure Black Racing. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 3 Roman van Uden is goes it alone one lap later. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 3 The break of 3 gets more time heading into the second lap. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

PureBlack Racing enjoyed a successful debut Stateside last week, with the team winning two classifications and a fourth place in the second stage of the San Dimas Stage Race.

James Williamson finished fourth in the stage two San Dimas Road Race (pictured right), held on an undulating 12.5km circuit while Roman Van Uden won the King of the Mountain jersey and Mike Northey took home the Sprint Ace jersey.

"The team rode the sort of race they wanted to race," said PureBlack sports director Carl Williams. "We wanted to make our mark on our first race on US soil and that's exactly what we did. All the riders performed exceptionally. It was a dream debut for PureBlack Racing."

The 12-strong PureBlack Racing team relocated to the US ahead of the San Dimas Stage Race for a six-month campaign of racing in North America, after 18 months of planning, preparation and racing in New Zealand.

"It was an awesome first road race in the US for the team," said the team's business manager, Greg Cross. "Right from the start the team signaled its intention to be aggressive and attack when Roman and Mike were in a breakaway of three [on stage two]. This enabled them to be in a great position to collect King of the Mountain and Sprint Ace points."

Next weekend PureBlack Racing will line up for the Redlands Bicycle Classic in California, the first race in the National Racing Calendar, beginning March 31.

PureBlack Racing for Redlands Bicycle Classic: Tim Gudsell, Glen Chadwick, Daniel Barry, Scott Lyttle, Mike Northey, Shem Rodger, Roman Van Uden and James Williamson.