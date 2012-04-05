Punctured lung for Cantwell in Scheldeprijs crash

Image 1 of 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank) was involved in a nasty crash (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank) gets assistance after his crash (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 5 Saxo Bank's Jonathan Cantwell crashed into a photographer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank) crashed after the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonathan Cantwell sufferd a punctured lung in the crash after the finish line in Wednesday's Scheledeprijs. The Saxo Bank rider is out of this weekend's Paris-Roubaix and it is not known when he will ride again, the team said.

Riders lost control of their bikes on the rain-slicked logos painted on the roads immediately after the finish line and crashed. Cantwell went down when he was unable to avoid several crashed riders in front of him.

Most seriously injured was photographer Taz Darling, said to have suffered a fractured collarbone and eye socket, as well as a ruptured spleen.

When Cantwell finally got up from the pavement, the team thought he was not injured. “But as he started complaining about increasing chest pain we called for an ambulance that brought him to the hospital where they reported that his lung had collapsed. Luckily, there are no fractures but he has to take a break from training and racing for an unknown period of time,” said sports director Nick Gates on the team's website.

Cantwell has the team's only two wins this season, winning stages at the Tour of Taiwan last month.