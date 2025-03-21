Puck Pieterse flies up Poggio at 29.7km/h in recon to set fastest Strava time this year

By published

Lorena Wiebes also ominously speedy as Justine Ghekiere fastest up the Cipressa, men’s records expected to fall on Saturday

CINQUALE MARCH 09 Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck competes in the breakaway during the 13th Trofeo Oro in Euro 2025 a 1068km one day race from Cinquale to Cinquale on March 09 2025 in Cinquale Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Puck Pieterse holds the best Poggio time in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to hotly-contested Strava segments, the Cipressa and Poggio are two of the most competitive examples, with the race pace in the men’s Milan-San Remo ensuring that searing new KoMs are set every March.

But while the men’s best times may be all dominated by times from last year’s race, the women’s leaderboards for the two climbs after a week of Milan-San Remo Women recons can tell us a lot about who is firing in recons, with two threatening riders recording the best 2025 times.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

