Prudhomme wants Froome situation resolved quickly
Tour de France director does not want case lingering into next season
Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme has called upon cycling's authorities to quickly resolve the case of Chris Froome's Adverse Analytical Finding for salbutamol.
Related Articles
Froome's salbutamol case and what it means for him, Team Sky and cycling - Podcast
Chris Froome hires former Bruyneel and Contador lawyer for salbutamol case
Chris Froome in 'horrible situation' after salbutamol test
Geraint Thomas: I believe Chris Froome but I'm racing my own Tour de France
Tony Martin walks back claim that Chris Froome is getting special treatment
Lance Armstrong: Chris Froome's reputation is tarnished forever
Froome is currently cooperating with the UCI in the matter, which he says is not an anti-doping rule violation. The Team Sky rider has long used the drug to control his asthma.
Under UCI rules, cases like Froome's would not be made public unless they resulted in a rule violation. But the information was leaked to the press earlier this month, leading to a media storm that could drag out well into next season - a situation Prudhomme wishes to avoid.
"We want the situation to be cleared up, to get out of the darkness and ambiguity," Prudhomme told France Info TV on Friday. "We obviously want an investigation to be conducted, and we don't want it to last for months and months, so we can have an answer from the UCI as soon as possible next season."
Because athletes vary widely in their metabolism of the drug, WADA rules allow athletes who test over the threshold limit to undergo a controlled study to attempt to demonstrate that the levels were not the result of an anti-doping rule violation, such as taking more of the allowed dose of 800 micrograms over 12 hours or 1,600mcg in 24 hours, or using a prohibited oral or injection delivery route.
One of Froome's urine samples from the Vuelta a España tested at twice the allowed WADA limit for the asthma drug. Because of the anti-doping rules surrounding the so-called "specified substances", Froome is not subject to a provisional suspension while his case is under examination.
"Salbutamol is not a banned substance," Prudhomme said. "What matters is the amount taken, that's why an expert battle will take place, although it looks like the dose found was twice the permitted level."
Froome faces the possible loss of his Vuelta a España title and a ban, most likely back-dated to his date of notification on September 20, 2017. In past cases, riders have been given bans of nine months to a year after similar AAFs.
Froome has denied any wrongdoing, and said he increased his dose of salbutamol under the recommendation of the team doctor after his symptoms worsened during the Vuelta.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy