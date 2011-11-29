Project 1t4i to return to Qatar next season

Image 1 of 3 Roy Curvers (Skil-Shimano) and Roger Kluge (Milram) contend with a climb while in the break (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 2 of 3 Road to nowhere. Qatar's exposed roads take their toll on breakaways. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 3 The bunch on the wide roads at ASO's Tour of Qatar - the beginning of the professional elite season. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Organisers of the Tour of Qatar, the ASO, has confirmed another team for next year's edition of the 2.1 race with the Project 1t4i team set to return to the early spring event.

Roger Kluge is the only definitive starter for the team, with scheduling still being finalised for the possibility of star sprinter Marcel Kittel attending.

The Tour of Qatar has become a regular fixture for riders building towards the cobbled classics in late February, March and April.

This year's race was won by Australian Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad), with Kluge the best-placed rider from the then Skil-Shimano team in 17th overall.

Project 1t4i boasts three of the best young German talents in Kittel, John Degenkolb and Patrick Gretsch and despite not earning top flight status the team is a strong chance of competing in the major WorldTour races next year through wildcard invites.

Squad for 2012: Alexandre Geniez, Matthieu Sprick, Thierry Hupond, Thomas Damuseau, Yann Huguet, Thomas Bonnin, Simon Geschke, Marcel Kittel, Roger Kluge, John Degenkolb, Patrick Gretsch, Johannes Fröhlinger, Dominic Klemme, Ronan van Zandbeek, Tom Veelers, Roy Curvers, Koen de Kort, Albert Timmer, Tom Dumoulin, Ramon Sinkeldam, Tom Stamsnijder, Feng Han, Ji Cheng, Bert de Backer, Yukihiro Doi, Tobias Ludvigsson

The Tour of Qatar starts on February 5.