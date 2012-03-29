Project 1t4i to announce new name sponsor on Friday

Image 1 of 4 The Skil 1T4i team is introduced. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Team 1T4i came into the race full of confidence (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 4 Team 1T4I in Altea (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) on the podium after winning stage 2. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Project 1t4i will introduce its new name sponsor at a press conference Friday. The Dutch team has run under the provisory name the first three months of this season, but will have a new name and new jerseys as of the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

The press conference can be seen on live stream on the team's website, www.1t4i.com, on Friday, from 11:30 to 12:15 CET.

‘We are looking forward to this great day. It is a big day for cycling and of course also for the sponsor and the team,” said team co-manager Sissy van Alebeek.

It has been rumoured that the new sponsor will be a new company formed by the merger of Argos Oil and the North Sea Oil Group. At the team presentation in January, team manager Iwan Spekenbrink said that the late announcement would coincide with the sponsor's marketing plan.

Spekenbrink said that no one has guessed the new name one hundred percent, and knows why. “So that our riders and staff would not be constantly forced to keep silent, we kept the secret of the name to a very limited group of people. so they can honestly say they don't know,” he told Wielerland.nl.

The team was previously known as Skil-Shimano, until the sponsors withdrew at the end of last season. The name Project 1t4i was chosen as a working title until the new sponsor could be disclosed, and stands for one team with inspiration, integrity, improvement and innovation.

Project 1t4i has five wins this season. Four of them come from sprints won by Marcel Kittel, including the second stage of the Three Days of De Panne.