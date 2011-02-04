Trending

Procycling visits Garmin-Cervelo in Girona

A photo gallery from the recent Garmin-Cevelo training camp

Image 1 of 28

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 2 of 28

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo)

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 3 of 28

Riders were forced to train inside when the wheather turned bad

Riders were forced to train inside when the wheather turned bad
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 4 of 28

The Garmin-Cervelo crew took over an entire hotel for their training camp

The Garmin-Cervelo crew took over an entire hotel for their training camp
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 5 of 28

A team mechanic gets the bikes ready

A team mechanic gets the bikes ready
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 6 of 28

(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 7 of 28

Weltz gives out the day's training orders

Weltz gives out the day's training orders
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 8 of 28

The riders gather outside the team's hotel in Girona

The riders gather outside the team's hotel in Girona
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 9 of 28

Jonathan Vaughters shares a joke with Ramunas Navardauskas

Jonathan Vaughters shares a joke with Ramunas Navardauskas
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 10 of 28

The riders set out on a gentle two-hour rider

The riders set out on a gentle two-hour rider
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 11 of 28

Garmin-Cervelo

Garmin-Cervelo
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 12 of 28

Murilo Antonio Fischer (Garmin-Cervelo) in the Brazilian national championship jersey

Murilo Antonio Fischer (Garmin-Cervelo) in the Brazilian national championship jersey
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 13 of 28

Thor Hushovd's Cervelo with rainbow stripes

Thor Hushovd's Cervelo with rainbow stripes
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 14 of 28

The men's and women's teams riding together

The men's and women's teams riding together
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 15 of 28

Murilo Antonio Fischer (Garmin-Cervelo)

Murilo Antonio Fischer (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 16 of 28

Michel Kreder is seen as a potential Classics star

Michel Kreder is seen as a potential Classics star
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 17 of 28

David Millar tunes in on the turbo

David Millar tunes in on the turbo
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 18 of 28

Roger Hammond will be a key rider in the team's Classics plans

Roger Hammond will be a key rider in the team's Classics plans
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 19 of 28

SRAM are on hand to help the riders

SRAM are on hand to help the riders
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 20 of 28

Andrew Talansky is one of the team's new signings

Andrew Talansky is one of the team's new signings
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 21 of 28

Peter Stetina heads into his second year with the team

Peter Stetina heads into his second year with the team
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 22 of 28

The women's team will be one of the strongest teams this year

The women's team will be one of the strongest teams this year
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 23 of 28

Andrew Talansky gets used to his new team kit

Andrew Talansky gets used to his new team kit
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 24 of 28

Thor Hushovd doesn't seem too keen on training

Thor Hushovd doesn't seem too keen on training
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 25 of 28

Hushovd was asked to ride up and down the same hill for the photoshoot

Hushovd was asked to ride up and down the same hill for the photoshoot
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 26 of 28

Thor Hushovd's new bike for 2011

Thor Hushovd's new bike for 2011
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 27 of 28

David Millar with the team's photographer and press officer

David Millar with the team's photographer and press officer
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)
Image 28 of 28

The Garmin-Cervelo training in the hills around Girona

The Garmin-Cervelo training in the hills around Girona
(Image credit: Jesse Wild)

While the majority of Garmin-Cervelo’s final training camp was focused on pre-season training on the roads of Girona, Spain, the team opened its doors to the press for two full days for interviews and photographs.

Procycling magazine’s Jesse Wild had the chance to shoot several of the team’s stars for a forthcoming issue of the magazine.

“The Garmin-Cervelo training camp was an interesting experience. It could have easily been called the paparazzi training day also because there were so many press there!” Jesse said.

“The riders clearly had a lot of demands placed on them but I’m sure they were happy when the sun broke and they could go for a ride. It was hard to fulfil the needs of a Procycling feature due to all the other photographers present, but as a reportage piece it was interesting to see the riders bonding before the first races of the season.”