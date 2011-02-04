Procycling visits Garmin-Cervelo in Girona

Image 1 of 28 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 2 of 28 David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 3 of 28 Riders were forced to train inside when the wheather turned bad (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 4 of 28 The Garmin-Cervelo crew took over an entire hotel for their training camp (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 5 of 28 A team mechanic gets the bikes ready (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 6 of 28 (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 7 of 28 Weltz gives out the day's training orders (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 8 of 28 The riders gather outside the team's hotel in Girona (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 9 of 28 Jonathan Vaughters shares a joke with Ramunas Navardauskas (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 10 of 28 The riders set out on a gentle two-hour rider (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 11 of 28 Garmin-Cervelo (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 12 of 28 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Garmin-Cervelo) in the Brazilian national championship jersey (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 13 of 28 Thor Hushovd's Cervelo with rainbow stripes (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 14 of 28 The men's and women's teams riding together (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 15 of 28 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 16 of 28 Michel Kreder is seen as a potential Classics star (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 17 of 28 David Millar tunes in on the turbo (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 18 of 28 Roger Hammond will be a key rider in the team's Classics plans (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 19 of 28 SRAM are on hand to help the riders (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 20 of 28 Andrew Talansky is one of the team's new signings (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 21 of 28 Peter Stetina heads into his second year with the team (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 22 of 28 The women's team will be one of the strongest teams this year (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 23 of 28 Andrew Talansky gets used to his new team kit (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 24 of 28 Thor Hushovd doesn't seem too keen on training (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 25 of 28 Hushovd was asked to ride up and down the same hill for the photoshoot (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 26 of 28 Thor Hushovd's new bike for 2011 (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 27 of 28 David Millar with the team's photographer and press officer (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 28 of 28 The Garmin-Cervelo training in the hills around Girona (Image credit: Jesse Wild)

While the majority of Garmin-Cervelo’s final training camp was focused on pre-season training on the roads of Girona, Spain, the team opened its doors to the press for two full days for interviews and photographs.

Procycling magazine’s Jesse Wild had the chance to shoot several of the team’s stars for a forthcoming issue of the magazine.

“The Garmin-Cervelo training camp was an interesting experience. It could have easily been called the paparazzi training day also because there were so many press there!” Jesse said.

“The riders clearly had a lot of demands placed on them but I’m sure they were happy when the sun broke and they could go for a ride. It was hard to fulfil the needs of a Procycling feature due to all the other photographers present, but as a reportage piece it was interesting to see the riders bonding before the first races of the season.”