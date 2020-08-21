Procycling magazine website launches

The newly launched Procycling website through Cyclingnews.com is the home of everything related to the monthly magazine which takes you inside the world’s toughest sport.

For the past 20 years, Procycling magazine has gone inside the peloton, to bring you the colour, grit and determination that makes cycling a sport like no other. Here, you’ll be able to find news and features from the magazine, as well as keep up to date with all the latest offers and subscription deals, with much more coming soon.

As well as conducting interviews with the top riders and figures in the sport, Procycling magazine is on the ground at the biggest races of the year throughout the season, while our Retro features, such as this look back at Sean Kelly’s all conquering 1986 season, remember the most blockbuster moments and biggest stars throughout the sports’ history.

Among those exclusively interviewed by Procycling this year are: Annemiek van Vleuten, Philippe Gilbert, Julian Alaphilippe, Lizzie Deignan and Mads Pedersen. Our latest issue is a 2020 Tour de France preview, featuring interviews with Tom Dumoulin, Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe, Richie Porte and more.

The Procycling website will also delve back into the magazine’s archives, revisiting features and interviews such as when Mark Cavendish took the reins as guest editor and interviewed his coach and mentor, Rod Ellingworth. Or when we sat down with Primož Roglič at the end of last year, weeks after he won his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España.

As part of our midsummer sale, a subscription to Procycling currently costs just £5 for the first five issues (UK offer only) - that's only £1 per issue. After the first five issues, you will pay £17.52 every quarter.

A subscription to Procycling will give you 13 issues a year, delivered straight to your door before the magazine hits the shop shelves.