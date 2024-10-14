Primoz Roglič ponders possible return to Giro d'Italia in 2025

Slovenian attracted by possible Italian Grand Tour stages in home country

Nothing is yet decided for Primoz Roglič in 2025, but the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe veteran is already beginning to weigh up his options, including a possible return to the Giro d'Italia.

Speaking at a charity event in his native Slovenia, Roglič said recently that he was attracted by the strongly rumoured brace of Giro stages set to be held on his home soil next May.

