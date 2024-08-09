Primoz Roglič participation in Vuelta a España remains uncertain with just a week until start

By
published

Three-times Vuelta winner on comeback trail from injuries in Tour de France crash

Primoz Roglič
Primoz Roglič (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just over a week to go before the 2024 Vuelta a España starts in Lisbon, the question marks surrounding three-times former winner Primoz Roglič’s  possible participation show no sign of disappearing.

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader fractured a vertebrae in his lower back after a bad crash on stage 12 in the Tour de France, which subsequently forced him to abandon early on in the second week when he was lying sixth overall.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.