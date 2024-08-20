Primož Roglič 'had the legs' and back in command at Vuelta a España with summit sprint win

By
published

History repeats itself as Slovenian claims 13th stage of career and moves into overall lead

New overall ranking leader Team Bora's Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium after winning the stage 4 of La Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 170.4 km race between Plasencia and Pico Villuercas, near the town of Navezuelas in Caceres province, on August 20, 2024. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates the stage 4 victory at 2024 Vuelta a España and takes the GC leaad (Image credit: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP / Getty Images)

The years roll by but Primoz Roglič’s capacity to bounce back from Tour de France disappointment with Vuelta a España success showed no sign of diminishing on Tuesday as the Slovenian outpowered a select group of GC favourites to claim both the stage win and the overall lead.

A top 10 and the fastest of the main contenders in the opening time trial in Lisbon, Roglič had already shown on stage 1 that he was well on the way to recovering from a fractured back injury that caused him to quit the Tour de France.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.