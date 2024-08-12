Primož Roglič back in action with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at Vuelta a España

Slovenian returns to racing five weeks after vertebrae fracture at Tour de France

Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have confirmed that Primož Roglič will ride the Vuelta a España but are hesitant about his chances of a fourth victory after the Slovenian’s crash at the Tour de France and five weeks without racing.  

Also in the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team for the Vuelta a España are Roger Adrià, Giovanni Aleotti, Nico Denz, Patrick Gamper, Florian Lipowitz, Dani Martínez and Aleksandr Vlasov, with these last two also given protected leadership roles. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.