‘Pretty unfortunate but we are not done with this Paris-Nice’ – Ben O’Connor slips down GC after brutal conditions hit

By published

'Yesterday was a great day for us, today not so good' says Jayco-AlUla DS Hayman after O'Connor tumbles to 20th overall on stage 4

LA LOGE DES GARDES, FRANCE - MARCH 12: Ben Oâ€™connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla crosses the finish line during the 83rd Paris - Nice 2025, Stage 4 a 163.4km stage from Vichy to La Loge des Gardes 1078m / #UCIWT / on March 12, 2025 in La Loge des Gardes, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) comes to the line after a tough weather hit stage 4 of Paris-Nice 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben O’Connor started Wednesday’s stage 4 of Paris-Nice well-placed in fourth overall and with a positive frame of mind after an impressive second for Jayco-AlUla in the team time trial, however the icy rain that caused a pause in the race may have also poured cold water over the Australian’s GC hopes at the eight-stage race.

O'Connor crossed the finish line at the top of La Loge des Gardes in 27th spot, 2:10 down on stage 4 winner João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates). That result sent him tumbling down the general classification 16 spots to 20th, and he is now sitting 2:30 down on new race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who came second to Almeida on the stage.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

'I just want to have a hot shower' - Tirreno-Adriatico peloton suffers for seven hours in cold and rain
Pidcock races in the rain on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

'I found an opening, but I was a little far back' - Tom Pidcock impresses in sprint four days after Strade Bianche battle with Pogačar
COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

'I just want to have a hot shower' - Tirreno-Adriatico peloton suffers for seven hours in cold and rain
See more latest
Most Popular
COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'I just want to have a hot shower' - Tirreno-Adriatico peloton suffers for seven hours in cold and rain
Pidcock races in the rain on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
'I found an opening, but I was a little far back' - Tom Pidcock impresses in sprint four days after Strade Bianche battle with Pogačar
2000 Road World Championships: Romans Vainteins sprints to victory in the elite men&#039;s road race
Former World Champion Romans Vainsteins faces four months in prison for defaulting on family support payments
Vingegaard finished stage 4 of Paris-Nice in second
'We should never have raced this final' - New Paris-Nice GC leader Jonas Vingegaard unhappy racing resumed after neutralisation
COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Ganna and Van der Poel play Milan-San Remo cat and mouse in cold and wet six-hour Tirreno-Adriatico stage
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey reacts after crossing the finish line of the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 163,4 km between Vichy and La Loge des Gardes, on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
‘I didn’t even know if we were racing’ – cold, confusing neutralisation dampens Matteo Jorgenson’s efforts on Paris-Nice stage 4
Alpecin-Deceuninck&#039;s Belgian rider Edward Planckaert (R) cycles leading a breakaway under the rain during the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 163,4 km between Vichy and La Loge des Gardes, on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Racing restarted with 28km to go on Paris-Nice stage 4 after grim weather conditions forced neutralisation
COULANGESLESNEVERS FRANCE MARCH 11 Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team LidlTrek competes during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 3 a 284km team time trial stage from Circuit Nevers MagnyCours to Nevers UCIWT on March 11 2025 in CoulangeslesNevers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Who is the actual Danish time trial champion? UCI deliberation means Skjelmose wears champion's kit despite Price-Pejtersen being declared winner by federation
Ruth Edwards (c) celebrates victory in the 2024 edition of the LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour
Thüringen Ladies Tour facing cancellation as public funding for top German stage race withdrawn
Valgren finished eighth at Strade Bianche last Saturday
Michael Valgren fractures collarbone at Tirreno-Adriatico after showing signs of former best, Bettiol abandons with fever