‘It sucked to lose Luke yesterday’ – A man down but Jayco-AlUla still secures second in Paris-Nice team time trial

By
published

Despite Durbridge being out with a broken collarbone Ben O’Connor gets advantage on most of his GC rivals in stage 3

COULANGES-LES-NEVERS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: Ben Oâ€™connor of Australia, Michael Hepburn of Australia, Michael Matthews of Australia, Kelland Oâ€™brien of Australia, Mauro Schmid of Switzerland, Max Walscheid of Germany and Team Jayco AlUla compete during the 83rd Paris - Nice 2025, Stage 3 a 28.4km team time trial stage from Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Nevers / #UCIWT / on March 11, 2025 in Coulanges-les-Nevers, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jayco-AlUla on their way to second place at the stage 3 team time trial at Paris-Nice 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jayco-AlUla may have lost one of its strongest riders in the discipline when Luke Durbridge crashed on stage 2 but even one man down the Australian squad walked away from Tuesday's team time trial at Paris-Nice with a second place that sets team leader, Ben O’Connor, up well for the days ahead.

The Australian team was second to set off in the stage 3 team time trial, shedding Michael Hepburn, Max Walscheid, team pursuit Olympic gold medallist Kelland O’Brien and Swiss road race champion Mauro Schmid along the 28.4km course to leave Michael Matthews and Ben O’Connor to lead the charge at the end of the stage 3 race against the clock.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Uno-X Mobility overtake Arkéa-B&B Hotels in hunt for 2026-2028 WorldTour

'We've got to get back to being the great Ineos team we once were' - Filippo Ganna leads Ineos Grenadiers fight back from the front
Tour of Flanders Women past winners
Uno-X Mobility overtake Arkéa-B&B Hotels in hunt for 2026-2028 WorldTour
'We've got to get back to being the great Ineos team we once were' - Filippo Ganna leads Ineos Grenadiers fight back from the front
'I don't consider myself the best sprinter in the world' - Jonathan Milan is modest but not scared of major rival Tim Merlier
Get your bike ready for summer riding with the Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit – it's got 27% off at Amazon and is packed with all the best bike cleaning essentials
Specialized rolls out five brand new road and gravel tyres
Exclusive – Cycling's 'super teams' against extra wild cards for Grand Tours, UCI to finally decide on March 26
Merhawi Kudus discharged after a month in hospital with GP de la Marseillaise crash injuries
'If someone wants to dope, they don't need me' – 'Dr Mabuse' appeals against 2022 conviction for incitation to doping
Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3 team time trial start times
Paris-Nice stage 2 crashes leave Luke Durbridge, Florian Sénéchal, Gorka Sorarrain with fractured collarbones