Pozzato to ride the Trofeo Laigueglia days after surgery

Image 1 of 4 Filippo Pozzato gets some phone time in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) after his surgery (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Post operation: Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) in recovery (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is determined to ride tomorrow's Trofeo Laigueglia in Italy, less than two weeks after sustaining a broken collarbone in a crash at the Tour of Qatar.

Pozzato crashed 30 kilometres from the end of stage 5, and was brought straight to the hospital in Doha, where it was confirmed that he had suffered a fracture to his right clavicle. The Italian previously suffered a compound fracture of his left clavicle in a fall at the Tour of Belgium last year and was ruled out of action for two months on that occasion.

He underwent surgery last week but the team had originally signalled a desire to see him comeback at Tirreno-Adriatico in March.

Pozzato dropped down from WorldTour level ahead of the 2012 season to join Farnese Vini-Selle Italia in a bid to kick start his career under the guidance of his former Mapei teammate Scinto. With Pozzato on board, the team has earned wildcard invitations to Milan-San Remo, E3 Prijs Vlaanderen, Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders, as well as May’s Giro d’Italia.