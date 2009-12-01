Powers, Bruno-Roy top US cyclo-cross rankings

Image 1 of 2 Jeremy Powers consolidates his second place position (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 2 of 2 Maureen Bruno Roy (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)

The USA's UCI cyclo-cross season is nearly at an end, and with just two regular season races left before the national championships, Jeremy Powers (Cyclocrossworld/Cannondale) and Maureen Bruno-Roy (MM Racing/Seven) hold onto solid leads in their respective classes.

Powers nabbed double victories in the Baystate Cyclo-cross races in Massachusetts, while Bruno-Roy's consistency kept her in the overall lead behind dual victor Mary McConneloug. A second and fourth place on the weekend puts Bruno-Roy 60 points ahead of McConneloug, while Powers leads by 30 over teammate Jamie Driscoll, with Tim Johnson in third.

Three races in Iowa City did little to affect the top of the rankings, but fierce competition for the remaining UCI points, which count toward starting position at nationals, ensured strong competition. Todd Wells (Specialized) and Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry -Specialized) proved unbeatable in all three Jingle Cross Rock events.

Men's Standings 1 Jeremy Powers (Cyclocrossworld/Cannondale) 424 pts 2 James Driscoll (Cyclocrossworld/Cannondale) 394 3 Timothy Johnson (Cyclocrossworld/Cannondale) 382 4 Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) 325 5 Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix.) 227

Women's Standings 1 Maureen Bruno-Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) 254 pts 2 Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) 194 3 Laura Van Gilder (C3) 191 4 Katerina Nash (Luna) 165 5 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) 160

The final three races take place over the next two weeks, with the US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross Portland Cup double header on December 5-6 and the US National Championships in Bend, Oregon on December 10-13.

