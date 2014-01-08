Trending

Powers, Anderson win USA Cycling Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar

Equal payout to top-20 in men's, women's series

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wins it on the last lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms) running the log barriers in second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) have claimed their respective elite men's and elite women's titles in the USA Cycling Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar and an equal $5,000 winner's share of the $40,000 overall purse.

Jeremy Powers, who won 12 races on the calendar, earned 1,015 points to secure the top spot for the elite men. Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), a winner of seven races on the calendar, surged late in the season but was ultimately unable to dethrone Powers and finished with 989 points. Belgium's Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), four times a winner this season, placed third overall with a total of 866 points.

Johnson's Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld teammate Ryan Trebon ended the Pro CX fourth overall at 711 points while Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) rounded out the top five with 530 points.

Elle Anderson grabbed an early lead and did not look back as she claimed the elite women's title. Anderson's season total came to 809 points and included six victories and seven additional podium finishes. Czech Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) ascended the standings late in the season, but was not able to overtake Anderson as she finished second with 755 points.

Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) held off Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) to place third with 677 points while Anthony was fourth at 653 points. Laura van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) produced strong results late in the season to place fifth after tallying 493 points.

Austin Vincent (Race Cf-Racecf.Org @Racecf) won the junior men's Pro CX series with 345 points, 59 ahead of runner-up Lance Haidet (Bear Development Team). Peter Goguen (Race Cf-Racecf.Org @Racecf) placed third with 254 points, only four points ahead of Cooper Willsey (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), who completed the season in fourth place. David Lombardo (WCJ Racing) rounded out the top five with 236 points.

For the elite men and women, the Pro CX calendar was comprised of all the UCI-sanctioned cyclo-cross races taking place in the US. Extending from the season opener at Pennsylvania's Nittany Lion Cross on September 7, 2013, through the finale this past Sunday at Tennessee's Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup, the elite competitors faced 43 days of racing. The elite men and women each vied for an identical $20,000 purse split amongst the top-20 overall finishers.

The junior men had an abbreviated calendar which totalled 10 days of racing.

Elite men's USAC Pro CX standings (top-20)
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus1015pts
2Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com989
3Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement866
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com711
5James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement530
6Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized485
7Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX399
8Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team334
9Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com331
10Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus319
11Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team315
12Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies310
13Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC305
14Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement290
15Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC277
16Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles274
17Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes248
18Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel240
19Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies235
20Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized231

Elite women's USAC Pro CX standings (top-20)
1Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized809pts
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team755
3Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized677
4Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies653
5Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom493
6Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy486
7Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective453
8Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling439
9Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com416
10Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles391
11Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster376
12Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement367
13Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus290
14Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com280
15Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO264
16Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing261
17Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite256
18Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M249
19Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing248
20Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel208

Junior men's USAC Pro CX standings (top-20)
1Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf345pts
2Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team286
3Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf254
4Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld250
5David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing236
6Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW234
7Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill226
8Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.221
9Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team197
10Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling197
11Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles-Training Peaks140
12Chris Key (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling123
13David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW104
14Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf97
15Raphael Auclair (Can) Subway-Sigma / Pivot Cycles88
16Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cyclo Sport Devo p/b BJC87
17Javier Colton (USA) Sunnyside Sports78
18Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team77
19Samuel Rosenberg (USA) Hutchs-Slocum-CoMotion71
20Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone66