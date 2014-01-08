Powers, Anderson win USA Cycling Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar
Equal payout to top-20 in men's, women's series
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) have claimed their respective elite men's and elite women's titles in the USA Cycling Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar and an equal $5,000 winner's share of the $40,000 overall purse.
Jeremy Powers, who won 12 races on the calendar, earned 1,015 points to secure the top spot for the elite men. Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), a winner of seven races on the calendar, surged late in the season but was ultimately unable to dethrone Powers and finished with 989 points. Belgium's Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), four times a winner this season, placed third overall with a total of 866 points.
Johnson's Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld teammate Ryan Trebon ended the Pro CX fourth overall at 711 points while Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) rounded out the top five with 530 points.
Elle Anderson grabbed an early lead and did not look back as she claimed the elite women's title. Anderson's season total came to 809 points and included six victories and seven additional podium finishes. Czech Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) ascended the standings late in the season, but was not able to overtake Anderson as she finished second with 755 points.
Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) held off Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) to place third with 677 points while Anthony was fourth at 653 points. Laura van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) produced strong results late in the season to place fifth after tallying 493 points.
Austin Vincent (Race Cf-Racecf.Org @Racecf) won the junior men's Pro CX series with 345 points, 59 ahead of runner-up Lance Haidet (Bear Development Team). Peter Goguen (Race Cf-Racecf.Org @Racecf) placed third with 254 points, only four points ahead of Cooper Willsey (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), who completed the season in fourth place. David Lombardo (WCJ Racing) rounded out the top five with 236 points.
For the elite men and women, the Pro CX calendar was comprised of all the UCI-sanctioned cyclo-cross races taking place in the US. Extending from the season opener at Pennsylvania's Nittany Lion Cross on September 7, 2013, through the finale this past Sunday at Tennessee's Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup, the elite competitors faced 43 days of racing. The elite men and women each vied for an identical $20,000 purse split amongst the top-20 overall finishers.
The junior men had an abbreviated calendar which totalled 10 days of racing.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|1015
|pts
|2
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|989
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|866
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|711
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|530
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|485
|7
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|399
|8
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|334
|9
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|331
|10
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|319
|11
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|315
|12
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|310
|13
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|305
|14
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|290
|15
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|277
|16
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles
|274
|17
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|248
|18
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|240
|19
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|235
|20
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|231
|1
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|809
|pts
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|755
|3
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|677
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|653
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|493
|6
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|486
|7
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|453
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|439
|9
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|416
|10
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|391
|11
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|376
|12
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|367
|13
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|290
|14
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|280
|15
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|264
|16
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|261
|17
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
|256
|18
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|249
|19
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|248
|20
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|208
|1
|Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|345
|pts
|2
|Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team
|286
|3
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|254
|4
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|250
|5
|David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing
|236
|6
|Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW
|234
|7
|Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill
|226
|8
|Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.
|221
|9
|Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|197
|10
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|197
|11
|Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles-Training Peaks
|140
|12
|Chris Key (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|123
|13
|David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW
|104
|14
|Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|97
|15
|Raphael Auclair (Can) Subway-Sigma / Pivot Cycles
|88
|16
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cyclo Sport Devo p/b BJC
|87
|17
|Javier Colton (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|78
|18
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team
|77
|19
|Samuel Rosenberg (USA) Hutchs-Slocum-CoMotion
|71
|20
|Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone
|66
