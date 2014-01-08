Powers, Anderson win USA Cycling Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar

Image 1 of 2 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wins it on the last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms) running the log barriers in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) have claimed their respective elite men's and elite women's titles in the USA Cycling Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar and an equal $5,000 winner's share of the $40,000 overall purse.

Jeremy Powers, who won 12 races on the calendar, earned 1,015 points to secure the top spot for the elite men. Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), a winner of seven races on the calendar, surged late in the season but was ultimately unable to dethrone Powers and finished with 989 points. Belgium's Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), four times a winner this season, placed third overall with a total of 866 points.

Johnson's Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld teammate Ryan Trebon ended the Pro CX fourth overall at 711 points while Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) rounded out the top five with 530 points.

Elle Anderson grabbed an early lead and did not look back as she claimed the elite women's title. Anderson's season total came to 809 points and included six victories and seven additional podium finishes. Czech Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) ascended the standings late in the season, but was not able to overtake Anderson as she finished second with 755 points.

Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) held off Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) to place third with 677 points while Anthony was fourth at 653 points. Laura van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) produced strong results late in the season to place fifth after tallying 493 points.

Austin Vincent (Race Cf-Racecf.Org @Racecf) won the junior men's Pro CX series with 345 points, 59 ahead of runner-up Lance Haidet (Bear Development Team). Peter Goguen (Race Cf-Racecf.Org @Racecf) placed third with 254 points, only four points ahead of Cooper Willsey (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), who completed the season in fourth place. David Lombardo (WCJ Racing) rounded out the top five with 236 points.

For the elite men and women, the Pro CX calendar was comprised of all the UCI-sanctioned cyclo-cross races taking place in the US. Extending from the season opener at Pennsylvania's Nittany Lion Cross on September 7, 2013, through the finale this past Sunday at Tennessee's Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup, the elite competitors faced 43 days of racing. The elite men and women each vied for an identical $20,000 purse split amongst the top-20 overall finishers.

The junior men had an abbreviated calendar which totalled 10 days of racing.

Elite men's USAC Pro CX standings (top-20) 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 1015 pts 2 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 989 3 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 866 4 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 711 5 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement 530 6 Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 485 7 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX 399 8 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team 334 9 Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 331 10 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 319 11 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team 315 12 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 310 13 Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC 305 14 Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement 290 15 Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC 277 16 Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles 274 17 Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes 248 18 Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel 240 19 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 235 20 Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized 231

Elite women's USAC Pro CX standings (top-20) 1 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 809 pts 2 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 755 3 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 677 4 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 653 5 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom 493 6 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy 486 7 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 453 8 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 439 9 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 416 10 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 391 11 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster 376 12 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 367 13 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 290 14 Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 280 15 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 264 16 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 261 17 Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite 256 18 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M 249 19 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing 248 20 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel 208