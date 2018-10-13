Porte signs off from BMC in Hammer Hong Kong and Tour of Guangxi

Image 1 of 6 Miles Scotson Of Australia and BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Richie Porte on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 Richie Porte (BMC) out of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 Purple is the colour of the Hammer Series (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Richie Porte and his BMC Racing teammates wore the new Giro Aether helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 6 BMC Racing riders Miles Scotson (L) of Australia and Richie Porte (C) of Australia sign on prior to the start of stage four of the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte will end his time with the BMC Racing Team at the Hammer Hong Kong race on October 14, and the following Tour of Guangxi (October 16-21). The US-based team will send reduced squads to the two final races of the season.

Porte, who won the Tour de Suisse this year, will join Trek-Segafredo for 2019. BMC is merging with the CCC team in 2019

Jürgen Roelandts, Stefan Küng, Miles Scotson, and Nathan Van Hooydonck round out the Hong Kong Hammer squad.

"I think we are all looking forward to racing in Hong Kong at the Hammer Series decider and it works well that we can combine this with the Tour of Guangxi, the final UCI WorldTour race of the season,”said Sports Director Jackson Stewart.

Michael Schär will join the squad for the Tour of Guangxi, the last WorldTour race of the year.

"In 2017 we had a very motivated roster and saw good performances which we are looking to repeat this year. Although we will be one man down at the final UCI WorldTour race of the season due to some last minute changes, we are still lining up with a strong, competitive and versatile six-rider roster,” Stewart said.

“It has been a long season for many of our guys, and while it is sometimes difficult to maintain form and motivation in late-October, we are looking to have success in our final two races as BMC Racing Team."

The team will look to Roelandts in the Guangxi bunch sprints in Guangxi.

“At last year's Tour of Guangxi, five out of the six stages ended in a bunch sprint so I hope I can make some good results next week. I will see on Sunday how my legs are but I am motivated and I hope that we will see a progressive curve but it's always hard at the end of a long season."