Popovych and Devolder to miss Scheldeprijs

Image 1 of 4 Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Yaroslav Popovych (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 3 of 4 Stijn Devolder (Trek) attempts to get back on his bike after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Trek Factory Racing withdrew Stijn Devolder and Yaroslav Popovych from the lineup for Scheldeprijs on Wednesday due to injuries sustained from crashes in the Tour of Flanders this past Sunday.

Devolder, the victim of two big crashes in Flanders, sustained a hematoma in the synovial bursa of the elbow. Popovych strained the adductor muscles of his hip after he entangled his handlebars with a fan, an unfortunate incident not so uncommon due to the numerous fans lining the narrow, cobbled roads.

The Trek Factory Racing team will start with six riders in Scheldeprijs and will allow both Devolder and Popovych more time to heal prior to Paris-Roubaix this coming Sunday. Popovych is scheduled for a scan later today to be sure the hip joint was not affected and he remains questionable for Sunday's Paris-Roubaix, while the team hopes Devolder, with the added rest, will be ready to take the start in Compiègne.

The Trek Factory Racing lineup for Scheldeprijs will be Tour of Flanders winner Fabian Cancellara, Hayden Roulston, Jesse Sergent, Gregory Rast, Markel Irizar and Danny van Poppel.