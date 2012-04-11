Police strike threatens Amstel Gold Race
Court action could force officers back on the job
A union dispute is threatening Sunday's Amstel Gold Race with Dutch police currently planning strikes in the hope of securing more compensation for the country's police officers.
Related Articles
Stop-work meetings are planned for a number of festivals and public events, including the Dutch classic, with the aim of bringing the officer's plight to the attention of the Justice Ministry.
"The Amstel Gold Race is an action that we have in the planning," Jan Willem van der Pol of the NPB (Netherlands Police Union) told BNR.nl. "We are in consultation with the organizers about what we can do. That they may have a beautiful Amstel Gold Race and we still have a very smart way to perform the action."
Should a strike take place, local mayors may have to force police back on the job with court action if it's believed that the public and the peloton will be in danger.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy