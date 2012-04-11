Police strike threatens Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 4 The Amstel Gold Race is known for its short, sharp hills as well as many, many pieces of road furniture and roundabouts. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 2 of 4 The crowds cheer on the Amstel Gold Race peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Scenery along the 43rd Amstel Gold Race – Holland's 257.4-kilometre Classic running Sunday, April 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A union dispute is threatening Sunday's Amstel Gold Race with Dutch police currently planning strikes in the hope of securing more compensation for the country's police officers.

Stop-work meetings are planned for a number of festivals and public events, including the Dutch classic, with the aim of bringing the officer's plight to the attention of the Justice Ministry.

"The Amstel Gold Race is an action that we have in the planning," Jan Willem van der Pol of the NPB (Netherlands Police Union) told BNR.nl. "We are in consultation with the organizers about what we can do. That they may have a beautiful Amstel Gold Race and we still have a very smart way to perform the action."

Should a strike take place, local mayors may have to force police back on the job with court action if it's believed that the public and the peloton will be in danger.