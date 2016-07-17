Police seek information in death of Chris Boardman's mother

Chris Boardman

The mother of former Olympic gold medalist Chris Boardman, Carol Boardman, was fatally injured after being hit by a vehicle while she was cycling in North Wales on Saturday.

According to The Independent, the North Wales Police are seeking information or witnesses of the incident which happened on Saturday at 13:45 at the roundabout on Mold Road, Connah’s Quay with the Junction of Ffordd Llanarth.

"The collision involved a white Mitsubishi L200 pick up and a pedal cyclist. The cyclist was taken to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries, and sadly later died," a police statement read.

"Police are renewing their appeal for anybody who may have witnessed the collision to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number U104385."

Chris Boardman confirmed the news today on social media, highlighting his mother's competitive spirit and her love of cycling.

"Wanting to share her passion for cycling, even well into her 70s, she often took groups of young novices out on their first forays into North Wales," Chris Boardman wrote.

"She leaves behind Keith, her partner for more than half a century, Lisa and I, and a large, loving family. We cannot yet conceive a world without her in it.

"We love you Carol, may the wind be ever at your back."

Media type: Twitter

Media src: https://twitter.com/Chris_Boardman/status/754708455622049792

Media caption: