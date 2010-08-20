Podcast: From Vattenfall Cyclassics to Route de France

All smiles for Tyler Farrar in Hamburg. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Hello to all our faithful podcast listeners. As the Tour de France becomes just a distant memory, Benson and Jones are back with another action-packed podcast, rounding up the latest from the world of professional cycling.

This week, we discuss the Vattenfall Classic, and catch up with double-winner Tyler-Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) as he builds towards the Vuelta and world championships later this year. The American sprinter also talks about his year so far and the changes in team that have given him a leadout train for the first time in his career.

We also delve into the world of transfers, rounding up the biggest movers and shakers, include Alberto Contador, the Schlecks, Matti Breschel and Andre Greipel. While some moves have been welcomed others have been looked at with some scepticism, as Stefan Schumacher and Riccardo Riccò find new homes in the sport.

Finally we catch up with Cervelo’s Lizzie Armitstead who won the final stage and the white jersey in the Route de France. The Briton finished in the top-ten on every stage and is becoming one of the most feared riders on the women’s circuit.

