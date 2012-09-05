Plaxton pulls the plug on 2012 season
No mountain bike Worlds for Canadian national champion
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Specialized rider Max Plaxton opted out of the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, missing the event for the first time in 10 years. It's a disappointing end to what has been Plaxton's best season to date, but he is optimistic that the time off will serve him well.
Related Articles
"With some quality time off to let the mind and body rest and recover, I am looking forward to next season and to carry on where I left off." Plaxton thanked both his team and the Canadian Cycling Federation for their support.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy