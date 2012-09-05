Plaxton pulls the plug on 2012 season

Image 1 of 3 Max Plaxton (Specialized) was attempting to get onto the podium again (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Max Plaxton (Specialized) wearing an ice vest due to the heat (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Max Plaxton (Can Specialized) sits two places off the podium and is fighting to get on. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)

Specialized rider Max Plaxton opted out of the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, missing the event for the first time in 10 years. It's a disappointing end to what has been Plaxton's best season to date, but he is optimistic that the time off will serve him well.





"With some quality time off to let the mind and body rest and recover, I am looking forward to next season and to carry on where I left off." Plaxton thanked both his team and the Canadian Cycling Federation for their support.



