Plaxton and Davison remain 2011 Pro XCT leaders

Max Plaxton and Lea Davison (Specialized) are the leaders of the US Pro Cross Country Tour (US Pro XCT) following the fourth round at the Mellow Johnny's Classic in Dripping Springs, Texas, on Saturday.

Plaxton beat his teammate Todd Wells and Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) for the win in the most recent men's round. On a 90-degree (Fahrenheit) day during which several riders wore ice vests at the starting line, Plaxton used a surge on the last lap to overtake Wells for the win. Plaxton had started the last lap with a deficit of approximately five seconds.

"I let Todd push the pace at the start and just kind of sat on Sid (Taberlay) and Sam," Plaxton said. "But when Todd got that gap, I knew I couldn't wait too long to catch him. When I got on my own, I found that I was riding that stuff faster than anyone."

As a result, Plaxton has opened a 40-point margin over Wells in the US Pro XCT standings. Schultz, Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory), who was absent from round four and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) round out the top five. Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Development) is the top Under 23 rider, sitting in ninth place.

In the women's round four, Georgia Gould (Luna Pro) finished five seconds ahead of Davison and Daniela Campuzano (Turbo Bike Team).

Gould opened an early lead and never relented. "I wanted to be in front and pick my lines," Gould said. "I just rode my own race."

Davison tried to stay with Gould in the early stages of the race, but changed her strategy at the midpoint. "It was important to relax and ride your own race because when I was focused on catching Georgia, I was all over the place," Davison said.

With her most recent victory, Gould narrowed Davison's lead in the women's US Pro XCT standings to 10 points. Chloe Forsman (BMC Mountainbike Development), who finished fifth in the race, is 170 points behind Davison in third. Erica Zaveta (BMC Mountainbike Development) is the top American Under 23 women's rider, in 13th place.

In the team standings, Specialized USA Factory Racing has a 36-point edge on Subaru-Trek. Luna Pro sits in third place, 10 points ahead of the BMC MTB Development Team. Specialized Factory Racing completes the top five.

The US Pro XCT heads next to the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin on June 25. The series is run by USA Cycling.

US Pro XCT Standings

Elite men US Pro XCT Standings after four rounds # Rider Name (Country) Standing 1 Max Plaxton (Can) 770 pts 2 Todd Wells (USA) 730 3 Sam Schultz (USA) 640 4 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) 560 5 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 440 6 Sid Taberlay (Aus) 440 7 Adam Craig (USA) 390 8 Spencer Paxson (USA) 355 9 Stephen Ettinger* (USA) 330 10 Geoff Kabush (Can) 290 11 Rotem Ishay (Isr) 275 12 Raphael Gagne (Can) 250 13 Ryan Woodall (USA) 246 14 Kerry Werner* (USA) 205 15 Adam Morka (Can) 190 16 Jason Sager (USA) 185 17 Troy Wells (USA) 185 18 Ignacio Torres (Mex) 180 19 Barry Wicks (USA) 160 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) 130 20 Derek Zandstra (Can) 130 22 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 126 23 Justin Lindine (USA) 124 24 Dana Weber (USA) 112 25 Peter Glassford (Can) 100 26 Tj Woodruff (USA) 94 27 Drew Edsall (USA) 90 27 Ryan Trebon (USA) 90 29 Kris Sneddon (Can) 88 30 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) 85 31 Seamus Powell* (USA) 80 31 Thomas Turner (USA) 80 33 Juan Carlos Herndandez (Mex) 80 34 Bryson Perry (USA) 72 35 Alejando Barajas* (Mex) 55 36 Vincent Lombardi (USA) 50 37 Jack Hinkens* (USA) 48 38 Emmanuel Valencia (Mex) 45 39 Matt Gordon (USA) 40 39 Jesse Anthony (USA) 40 41 Miguel Valadez (Mex) 39 42 Bryan Fawley (USA) 35 43 Kalan Beisel (USA) 35 44 Rick Wetherald (USA) 30 45 Blake Harlan (USA) 28 45 Colin Cares (USA) 28 45 Antoine Caron* (Can) 28 48 John Nobil (USA) 26 48 Kevin Fish* (USA) 26 50 Francis Morin* (Can) 24 51 Zachary Valdez (USA) 23 52 Lukas Buchli (Swi) 22 53 Brandon Draugelis (USA) 20 53 Brian Van Ulden (USA) 20 55 Jorge Munoz (USA) 18 55 Ben Bostrom (USA) 18 55 Jeff Herrera (USA) 18 58 Cody Kaiser* (USA) 16 58 Brady Kappius (USA) 16 58 Tyson Wagler* (Can) 16 61 Russell Finsterwald* (USA) 14 61 Sean Donovan (USA) 14 63 Jason Siegle (USA) 14 64 Aaron Elwell (USA) 12 64 Adam Snyder (USA) 12 64 David Tinker Juarez (USA) 12 67 Marton Blazso (Hun) 10 67 Carl Decker (USA) 10 69 Lucas Brusseau (USA) 9 69 Eric Batty (Can) 9 69 Aaron Bradford (USA) 9 72 Martin Cox (USA) 8 72 Joshua Carlson (Aus) 8 72 Kevin Smallman (USA) 8 75 Jason Young (USA) 7 76 John Rines (USA) 6 76 Tim Allen (USA) 6 78 Craig Wohlschlae (USA) 5 78 Ken Onodera (Jpn) 5 80 Anthony Sinyard (USA) 4 81 Ned Overend (USA) 4 82 Graham Aldredge* (USA) 3 82 Menso De Jong* (USA) 3 82 Jim Hewett (USA) 3 85 Wiley Mosley (USA) 2 85 Colin Osborn (USA) 2 87 David Hanes (USA) 1

Elite women US Pro XCT Standings after four rounds # Rider Name (Country) Standing 1 Lea Davison (USA) 720 pts 2 Georgia Gould (USA) 710 3 Chloe Forsman (USA) 550 4 Emily Batty (Can) 530 5 Krista Park (USA) 466 6 Catherine Pendrel (Can) 390 7 Heather Irmiger (USA) 350 8 Sarah Kaufmann (USA) 344 9 Amanda Carey (USA) 340 10 Daniela Campuzano Chavez (Mex) 310 11 Carolyn Popovic (USA) 306 12 Judy Freeman (USA) 290 13 Erica Zaveta* (USA) 290 14 Zephanie Blasi (USA) 260 15 Katerina Nash (Cze) 180 16 Lydia Tanner* (USA) 172 17 Kelli Emmett (USA) 160 17 Marie-Helen Premont (Can) 160 19 Pua Mata (USA) 140 20 Amanda Sin (Can) 130 21 Linnea Koons (USA) 126 22 Mical Dyck (Can) 120 23 Kathy Sherwin (USA) 90 24 Kelsy Bingham (USA) 90 25 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) 80 26 Nina Baum (USA) 80 27 Sarah Maile (USA) 78 28 Shannon Gibson (USA) 75 29 Deyanira Guerrero (Mex) 67 30 Erica Tingey (USA) 63 31 Kaila Hart* (USA) 54 32 Laura Bietola* (Can) 50 33 Rebecca Rusch (USA) 45 34 Catherine Vipond (Can) 40 35 Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol) 30 36 Danelle Kabush (Can) 26 37 Kristina Laforge* (Can) 24 38 Alice Pennington (USA) 22 39 Rebecca Beaumont* (Can) 18 39 Brandi Heisterman (Can) 18 41 Caroline Mani (Fra) 10 42 Anna Fortner (USA) 9 43 Caley Brooks* (Can) 8 44 Laura Winberry (USA) 7