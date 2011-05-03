Plaxton and Davison remain 2011 Pro XCT leaders

Trending

Lea Davison (Specialized) settled into second place by herself

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Specialized) intent on catching his team-mate Wells

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Max Plaxton and Lea Davison (Specialized) are the leaders of the US Pro Cross Country Tour (US Pro XCT) following the fourth round at the Mellow Johnny's Classic in Dripping Springs, Texas, on Saturday.

Plaxton beat his teammate Todd Wells and Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) for the win in the most recent men's round. On a 90-degree (Fahrenheit) day during which several riders wore ice vests at the starting line, Plaxton used a surge on the last lap to overtake Wells for the win. Plaxton had started the last lap with a deficit of approximately five seconds.

"I let Todd push the pace at the start and just kind of sat on Sid (Taberlay) and Sam," Plaxton said. "But when Todd got that gap, I knew I couldn't wait too long to catch him. When I got on my own, I found that I was riding that stuff faster than anyone."

As a result, Plaxton has opened a 40-point margin over Wells in the US Pro XCT standings. Schultz, Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory), who was absent from round four and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) round out the top five. Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Development) is the top Under 23 rider, sitting in ninth place.

In the women's round four, Georgia Gould (Luna Pro) finished five seconds ahead of Davison and Daniela Campuzano (Turbo Bike Team).

Gould opened an early lead and never relented. "I wanted to be in front and pick my lines," Gould said. "I just rode my own race."

Davison tried to stay with Gould in the early stages of the race, but changed her strategy at the midpoint. "It was important to relax and ride your own race because when I was focused on catching Georgia, I was all over the place," Davison said.

With her most recent victory, Gould narrowed Davison's lead in the women's US Pro XCT standings to 10 points. Chloe Forsman (BMC Mountainbike Development), who finished fifth in the race, is 170 points behind Davison in third. Erica Zaveta (BMC Mountainbike Development) is the top American Under 23 women's rider, in 13th place.

In the team standings, Specialized USA Factory Racing has a 36-point edge on Subaru-Trek. Luna Pro sits in third place, 10 points ahead of the BMC MTB Development Team. Specialized Factory Racing completes the top five.

The US Pro XCT heads next to the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin on June 25.  The series is run by USA Cycling.

US Pro XCT Standings

Elite men US Pro XCT Standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country)Standing
1Max Plaxton (Can)770pts
2Todd Wells (USA)730
3Sam Schultz (USA)640
4Jeremiah Bishop (USA)560
5Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)440
6Sid Taberlay (Aus)440
7Adam Craig (USA)390
8Spencer Paxson (USA)355
9Stephen Ettinger* (USA)330
10Geoff Kabush (Can)290
11Rotem Ishay (Isr)275
12Raphael Gagne (Can)250
13Ryan Woodall (USA)246
14Kerry Werner* (USA)205
15Adam Morka (Can)190
16Jason Sager (USA)185
17Troy Wells (USA)185
18Ignacio Torres (Mex)180
19Barry Wicks (USA)160
20Lachlan Norris (Aus)130
20Derek Zandstra (Can)130
22Mitchell Hoke (USA)126
23Justin Lindine (USA)124
24Dana Weber (USA)112
25Peter Glassford (Can)100
26Tj Woodruff (USA)94
27Drew Edsall (USA)90
27Ryan Trebon (USA)90
29Kris Sneddon (Can)88
30Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)85
31Seamus Powell* (USA)80
31Thomas Turner (USA)80
33Juan Carlos Herndandez (Mex)80
34Bryson Perry (USA)72
35Alejando Barajas* (Mex)55
36Vincent Lombardi (USA)50
37Jack Hinkens* (USA)48
38Emmanuel Valencia (Mex)45
39Matt Gordon (USA)40
39Jesse Anthony (USA)40
41Miguel Valadez (Mex)39
42Bryan Fawley (USA)35
43Kalan Beisel (USA)35
44Rick Wetherald (USA)30
45Blake Harlan (USA)28
45Colin Cares (USA)28
45Antoine Caron* (Can)28
48John Nobil (USA)26
48Kevin Fish* (USA)26
50Francis Morin* (Can)24
51Zachary Valdez (USA)23
52Lukas Buchli (Swi)22
53Brandon Draugelis (USA)20
53Brian Van Ulden (USA)20
55Jorge Munoz (USA)18
55Ben Bostrom (USA)18
55Jeff Herrera (USA)18
58Cody Kaiser* (USA)16
58Brady Kappius (USA)16
58Tyson Wagler* (Can)16
61Russell Finsterwald* (USA)14
61Sean Donovan (USA)14
63Jason Siegle (USA)14
64Aaron Elwell (USA)12
64Adam Snyder (USA)12
64David Tinker Juarez (USA)12
67Marton Blazso (Hun)10
67Carl Decker (USA)10
69Lucas Brusseau (USA)9
69Eric Batty (Can)9
69Aaron Bradford (USA)9
72Martin Cox (USA)8
72Joshua Carlson (Aus)8
72Kevin Smallman (USA)8
75Jason Young (USA)7
76John Rines (USA)6
76Tim Allen (USA)6
78Craig Wohlschlae (USA)5
78Ken Onodera (Jpn)5
80Anthony Sinyard (USA)4
81Ned Overend (USA)4
82Graham Aldredge* (USA)3
82Menso De Jong* (USA)3
82Jim Hewett (USA)3
85Wiley Mosley (USA)2
85Colin Osborn (USA)2
87David Hanes (USA)1

Elite women US Pro XCT Standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country)Standing
1Lea Davison (USA)720pts
2Georgia Gould (USA)710
3Chloe Forsman (USA)550
4Emily Batty (Can)530
5Krista Park (USA)466
6Catherine Pendrel (Can)390
7Heather Irmiger (USA)350
8Sarah Kaufmann (USA)344
9Amanda Carey (USA)340
10Daniela Campuzano Chavez (Mex)310
11Carolyn Popovic (USA)306
12Judy Freeman (USA)290
13Erica Zaveta* (USA)290
14Zephanie Blasi (USA)260
15Katerina Nash (Cze)180
16Lydia Tanner* (USA)172
17Kelli Emmett (USA)160
17Marie-Helen Premont (Can)160
19Pua Mata (USA)140
20Amanda Sin (Can)130
21Linnea Koons (USA)126
22Mical Dyck (Can)120
23Kathy Sherwin (USA)90
24Kelsy Bingham (USA)90
25Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)80
26Nina Baum (USA)80
27Sarah Maile (USA)78
28Shannon Gibson (USA)75
29Deyanira Guerrero (Mex)67
30Erica Tingey (USA)63
31Kaila Hart* (USA)54
32Laura Bietola* (Can)50
33Rebecca Rusch (USA)45
34Catherine Vipond (Can)40
35Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)30
36Danelle Kabush (Can)26
37Kristina Laforge* (Can)24
38Alice Pennington (USA)22
39Rebecca Beaumont* (Can)18
39Brandi Heisterman (Can)18
41Caroline Mani (Fra)10
42Anna Fortner (USA)9
43Caley Brooks* (Can)8
44Laura Winberry (USA)7

Teams US Pro XCT standings after four rounds
#TeamStanding
1Specialized Racing USA191pts
2Subaru-Trek155
3Luna Pro Team146
4BMC MTB Development136
5Specialized Factory Racing9