Plaxton and Batty lead US Pro XCT overall after three rounds

Max Plaxton (Specialized) leads former teammate Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive)

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Emily Batty (Trek-Subaru) puts distance between herself and Katerina Nash (Luna)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) won the third round of the USA Cycling US Pro XCT at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday in Monterey, California.  Max Plaxton (Specialized) and Batty now lead the US Pro XCT series after three rounds.

Wells won Sea Otter by 53 seconds ahead of teammate Max Plaxton. Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory), Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Offroad) and Sam Schultz (Subrau-Trek) rounded out the top five finishers.

"It's my first win this year and I've never won the Sea Otter cross country," Wells told Cyclingnews, "although I've been coming here for about 15 years. I'm glad to finally get a win."

After his performance in Monterey, California, Plaxton has a 10-point lead over Bishop in the US Pro XCT Standings. Wells, Schultz and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) fill out the top five positions. Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Development) is the top Under 23 rider, sitting in eighth place, 240 points behind Plaxton.

In the women's race at Sea Otter, Batty edged Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro) by one second at the finish line. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro) was third, completing the course two minutes and 46 seconds behind Pendrel. Lea Davison (Specialized Racing USA) and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) filled out the top five finishers.

Despite being even in overall points, Batty has taken the overall lead in the US Pro XCT standings in a tie breaker over Davison by virtue of owning a first-place finish this season. Gould sits in third place 20 points behind the leaders. Pendrel and Chloe Forsman (BMC Mountain Bike Development) round out the top five women riders.

In the team standings, Specialized Racing USA has a 10-point lead on Subaru-Trek after each team earned 46 points at the Sea Otter Classic. Luna Pro trails the leader by 23 points. BMC Mountain Bike Development has a 32-point margin on Specialized Factory Racing in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Both Batty and Wells will be heading to the World Cup opener in Pietermartizburg, South Africa this weekend while Plaxton will skip it.

"It's a long season and the World Cup starts next week. Hopefully I'll keep improving," Batty told Cyclingnews.

"It's a whole new story next week. You have to get your elbows out, there's a lot more of us. But this win helps mentally. It's an honor to be able to race with these women here - these girls are getting top five in World Cups. It's a big confidence boost."

"It's nice to get a victory and it's good for the confidence," Wells told Cyclingnews, "but the World Cup is a whole other ball game. We'll just have to wait and see until next weekend."

"I will go to the second and third World Cups, but not the first one in South Africa," Plaxton told Cyclingnews. "I go home after this and rest up until the fourth round of the US Pro XCT at Mellow Johnny's in Texas."

See Cyclingnews' complete coverage of the Sea Otter Classic.

The next US Pro XCT event will be the Mellow Johnny's Classic in Dripping Springs, Texas on Saturday, April 30.

US Pro XCT Standings

Elite men US Pro XCT standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized Racing USA570pts
2Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale560
3Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing540
4Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek460
5Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek440
6Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant390
7Sid Taberlay (Aus) H20 Overdrive370
8Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC MTB Development Team330
9Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain290
10Raphael Gagne (Can)250
11Rotem Ishay (Isr)220
12Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona205
13Adam Morka (Can)190
14Troy Wells (USA)161
15Barry Wicks (USA) Kona160
16Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development Team145
17Lachlan Norris (Aus)130
17Derek Zandstra (Can)130
19Peter Glassford (Can)100
20Tj Woodruff (USA)94
21Ryan Trebon (USA)90
22Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona88
23Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)85
24Thomas Turner (USA)80
25Bryson Perry (USA)72
26Ryan Woodall (USA)60
27Jason Sager (USA)55
28Vincent Lombardi (USA)50
29Jack Hinkens (USA)48
30Emmanuel Valencia (Mex)45
31Jesse Anthony (USA)40
32Miguel Valadez (Mex)39
33Kalan Beisel (USA)35
34Juan Carlos Herndandez Fernan (Mex)30
35Colin Cares (USA)28
35Antoine Caron (Can)28
37Kevin Fish (USA)26
39Francis Morin (Can)24
38Justin Lindine (USA)24
40Lukas Buchli (Swi)22
41Brian Van Ulden (USA)20
41Ignacio Torres (Mex)20
43Ben Bostrom (USA)18
43Jeff Herrera (USA)18
47Ryan Woodall (USA)16
46Tyson Wagler (Can)16
45Brady Kappius (USA)16
48Sean Donovan (USA)14
50Adam Snyder (USA)12
49David Tinker Juarez (USA)12
53Alejando Barajas (Mex)10
52Marton Blazso (Hun)10
51Carl Decker (USA)10
55Aaron Bradford (USA)9
54Eric Batty (Can)9
57Kevin Smallman (USA)8
56Joshua Carlson (Aus)8
59Tim Allen (USA)6
58Mitchell Hoke (USA)6
60Ken Onodera (Jpn)5
62Ned Overend (USA)4
61Jason Siegle (USA)4
64Menso De Jong (USA)3
63Jim Hewett (USA)3
66Dana Weber (USA)2
65Colin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger2
67Zachary Valdez (USA)1

Elite women US Pro XCT standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek530pts
2Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing USA530
3Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team510
4Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team390
5Chloe Forsman (USA) BMC MTB Development Team390
6Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek350
7Amanda Carey (USA)340
8Krista Park (USA)298
9Judy Freeman (USA)295
10Zephanie Blasi (USA)260
11Sarah Kaufmann (USA)196
12Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team180
13Lydia Tanner (USA)174
14Erica Zaveta (USA) BMC MTB Development Team170
15Carolyn Popovic (USA)168
16Kelli Emmett (USA)160
16Marie-Helen Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain160
18Pua Mata (USA)140
19Daniela Campuzano Chavez (Mex)130
19Amanda Sin (Can)130
21Mical Dyck (Can)120
22Kelsy Bingham (USA)92
23Kathy Sherwin (USA)90
24Nina Baum (USA)85
25Sarah Maile (USA)83
26Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)80
27Shannon Gibson (USA)75
28Deyanira Guerrero (Mex)67
29Erica Tingey (USA)65
30Kaila Hart (USA)56
31Laura Bietola (Can)50
31Rebecca Rusch (USA)50
33Catherine Vipond (Can)45
34Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)30
35Danelle Kabush (Can) Luna Pro Team26
36Kristina Laforge (Can)24
37Alice Pennington (USA)24
38Brandi Heisterman (Can)20
39Rebecca Beaumont (Can)18
40Linnea Koons (USA)16
41Caroline Mani (Fra)12
42Anna Fortner (USA)10
43Caley Brooks (Can)9
44Laura Winberry (USA)8

Teams US Pro XCT Standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Racing USA142pts
2Subaru-Trek132
3Luna Pro Team119
4BMC MTB Development Team104
5Specialized Racing72
6Kona Bikes64
7Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain52
8Honey Stinger/Trek1