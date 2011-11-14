Plan B Racing finalises 2012 roster

The team from Plan B Racing rode brilliantly to take out the teams' general classification category on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Plan B Racing has announced its full roster for the 2012 season, with nine new riders set to join incumbents Brad Hall, Logan Calder and Chris Beeck.

Tour of Indonesia winner Eric Sheppard headlines the new arrivals, and will likely be the team's biggest asset on the stage race heavy domestic calendar.

"I am sure we will see a lot more from Eric as we assist his development through the Asian and NRS tours next year, he's a rider with a bright future," said team manager Wayne Evans.

Alex Malone will also join the team officially after featuring in a number of races this year for Plan B.

"Alex raced for us in the Presidency Tour, Tour of Azerbaijan, and will form an integral part of our Asian racing program next season. I am sure for those that know Alex, he excels in the tougher conditions and long hard days, and we're happy to welcome him to the team."

Ben King and Daniel Furmston return to the team after some time racing overseas, while youngsters Alexander Smyth, Aaron Slavik, Luke Joyce and Theo Yates are strong development prospects.

Evans underlined Yates as a rider who could follow the same trajectory as highly touted Brad Linfield.

"Theo has previously won a national road title and has been a regular medalist at the national championships as a junior. We hope to assist him to the Junior U19 Selection Races so he can vie for a spot on the Australian U19 Team."

The team will target a number of Asian Tour and NRS races next year.

Plan B Racing for 2012: Eric Sheppard, Ben King, Alex Malone, Aaron Slavik, Luke Joyce, Alexander Smyth, Theo Yates, Daniel Furmston, James Ibrahim, Brad Hall, Logan Calder and Chris Beeck