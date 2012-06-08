Pinarello: We're still negotiating with Team Sky for 2013

Image 1 of 3 Team Sky working for sprinter and world champion Mark Cavendish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Team Sky's Pinarello Graal time trial bikes are dressed with just a hint of color. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 3 Team Sky's Pinarello Graals just back from a pre-race recce (Image credit: Jeff Jones)

Pinarello has dismissed Team Sky’s possible deal with Specialized for 2013 as pure speculation, insisting that they themselves are still negotiating with the British team.

Luciano Fusar Poli, Managing Director for the Italian bike firm, confirmed that the existing deal between Sky and Pinarello – signed three years ago – is set to conclude this year. However he added that, “nothing has been signed. We have a contract which ends at the end of 2012 so we’re still the sponsor and the bike supplier. Negotiations are going very well and we have a good relationship with the team and we’re hopeful. There’s no problem, so far.”

On Friday L'Equipe speculated that a deal between Sky and Specialzed may have been completed for a rumoured 6 millions Euros a year.

“I think many companies are interesting but I don’t know about this particular company. Team Sky is the best team in the peloton at the moment not only for performance but for the image and the way they’re running the team so many of the big companies could be interested,” Fusar Poli added.

“We’ve had a three-year relationship with the team and the British Cycling Federation, and they’ve been three fantastic years. We’ve developed a lot of products with them and we’ve improved our knowledge and given them good products to ride.”

Fusar Poli singled out Mark Cavendish, Sky’s main sprinter, who rode on Specialized last year.

“Even Cavendish. We had a conference call at the beginning of the year when we delivered the bikes and asked for feedback. Mark said simply it was perfect and not to change anything. What’s special about is that we make good bikes and we’re supporting the team as best as possible," he said.

“I think negotiations will be concluded very soon. Legally nothing can be announced soon but we’re negotiating and in a good position.”

