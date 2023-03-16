Pinarello releases the lightest mid-drive E-bike on the market
The new Nytro E Range aims to be as road-like as possible, with some seriously trick build options
The best electric bikes have really gained a foothold in the market over the last few years. Day to day they appear to be the preserve of commuters and delivery riders, either on dedicated eclectic bikes or homemade options thanks to e-bike conversion kits. At the other end of the spectrum, there are an increasing number of high-end, high-performance electric road bikes that instead of going for maximum power or utility aim to mimic as best they can the feel of a non-assisted road bike. The new Pinarello Nytro E range very much falls into that category, prioritising low weight and handling.
It’s not just an electric road bike, however; there is a gravel model too, and an all-road flat bar version sharing the same geometry of the gravel model, just with a very different build.
Power assisted, but still lightweight
At the heart of each of the road, gravel, and allroad bikes is a new mid-drive motor. The TQ-HPR50 unit (catchy name, right?), in combination with a 360Wh battery, adds only 3.9kg to the total system weight. In return, you get 50Nm of torque and a 300 Watt boost. The motor has been designed for low weight, but also for low size so as to maintain as close a Q factor as possible to better mimic the feel of riding a standard road or gravel bike.
Moreover, the motor has been designed to be silent. The shape of the bike, the larger downtube, and the integrated LED display may give away that you’ve got power assistance, but the sound of the motor shouldn’t give you away. At 11.4kg the road model doesn’t compare to a high-end road bike, but it’s comparable to some touring bikes and is the lightest electric bike of its kind on the market.
The road model especially is clearly inspired by and shares the design features of the Dogma F, and the new Pinarello F that we test rode recently. The same visuals, the same cable integration and cockpits, and the same asymmetrical design to better cope with the forces of braking and power transfer (which is presumably even more important with a 300Watt boost).
It may seem like aerodynamics would be less of a concern when you have a motor in the bottom bracket and a battery in the downtube, but the more slippery the bike (and the rider), the less power assistance you need and therefore the range increases, so opting for the same truncated aerofoil tube shapes as the Dogma and F ranges makes sense from this standpoint as well as from a design language continuity point of view. The E-road models borrow the Dogma seatpost, too, while the E-gravel use a round option so as to keep customers' options open for dropper posts, or more suspension-oriented seatposts.
The Nytro range; specs and prices
The headline act is the Nytro E-Road, which comes in three flavours (E9, E7, and E5). All feature electronic Shimano groupsets, cascading from Dura-Ace, through Ultegra, to 105. Only the E7 comes in two colours, with the E5 and E9 in one option only. All can fit 32mm tyres, and wheelsets range from Princeton Grit at the top end, to Fulcrum Racing 800 at the 105 level.
The gravel models, which feature a different geometry and space for 50mm tyres, all feature 1x Sram groupsets. Red for the E9, Force for the E7, and Rival for the E5, with a similar wheel lineup from Princeton through to Fulcrum Rapid Reds. There is also the Nytro Allroad model, which shares the same geometry as the Nytro Gravel but comes with flat bars, mudguards, a pannier rack, and an 11sp Deore drivetrain.
|Model
|Groupset
|Wheels
|Colour
|Price
|Nytro Road E7 Disc
|Ultegra Di2 2x12 DB (Nytro)
|MOST Ultrafast Carbon DB HG11
|Power Blue
|£8,700
|Nytro Road E5 Disc
|105 Di2 2x12 DB (Nytro)
|FULCRUM RACING 500 DB C17 AFS
|Brilliant Black
|£7,500
|Nytro Gravel E7 Disc
|Force eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)
|FULCRUM RAPID RED 500 700c DB 2WF-R C23 AFS XDR
|Italian Wine
|£7,900
|Nytro Gravel E5 Disc
|Rival eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)
|FULCRUM RAPID RED 900 2WF-R C22 AFS DB XDR
|Saturn Silver
|£6,900
|Model
|Groupset
|Wheels
|Price
|Nytro Road E9
|Dura Ace Di2 2x12 DB
|Princeton Carbonworks Grit 4540
|$13,000
|Nytro Road E7
|Ultegra Di2 2x12 DB
|MOST Ultrafast Carbon DB
|$9,800
|Nytro Road E5
|105 Di2 2x12 DB
|FULCRUM RACING 500
|$7,800
|Nytro Gravel E7 Disc
|Force eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)
|FULCRUM RAPID RED 500 700c DB 2WF-R C23 AFS XDR
|$8,800
|Nytro Gravel E5 Disc
|Rival eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)
|FULCRUM RAPID RED 900
|$7,800
|Nytro All Road
|E5 Shimano Deore 1x11 DB
|SHIMANO WH-RS171-700C
|$6,000
|Model
|Groupset
|Wheels
|Price
|Nytro Road E9
|Dura Ace Di2 2x12 DB
|Princeton Carbonworks Grit 4540
|€13,500
|Nytro Road E7
|Ultegra Di2 2x12 DB
|MOST Ultrafast Carbon DB
|€9,990
|Nytro Road E5
|105 Di2 2x12 DB
|FULCRUM RAPID RED 900
|€8,500
|Nytro Gravel E9
|Red eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)
|Princeton Carbonworks Grit 4540 XDR
|$13,000
|Nytro Gravel E7 Disc
|Force eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)
|FULCRUM RAPID RED 500 700c DB 2WF-R C23 AFS XDR
|€9,000
|Nytro Gravel E5 Disc
|Rival eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)
|FULCRUM RAPID RED 900
|€8,000
|E5 - All road
|E5 Shimano Deore 1x11 DB
|SHIMANO WH-RS171-700C
|€7,300
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage making his own frames and components as a part time framebuilder, restoring old mountain bikes, or walking his collie in the Lake District.
Height: 182cm
Weight: 72Kg
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, 1988 Specialized Rockhopper, Stooge Mk4, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross
