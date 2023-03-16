Pinarello releases the lightest mid-drive E-bike on the market

By Will Jones
published

The new Nytro E Range aims to be as road-like as possible, with some seriously trick build options

Pinarello Nytro e-bikes
(Image credit: Pinarello )

The best electric bikes have really gained a foothold in the market over the last few years. Day to day they appear to be the preserve of commuters and delivery riders, either on dedicated eclectic bikes or homemade options thanks to e-bike conversion kits. At the other end of the spectrum, there are an increasing number of high-end, high-performance electric road bikes that instead of going for maximum power or utility aim to mimic as best they can the feel of a non-assisted road bike. The new Pinarello Nytro E range very much falls into that category, prioritising low weight and handling.

It’s not just an electric road bike, however; there is a gravel model too, and an all-road flat bar version sharing the same geometry of the gravel model, just with a very different build. 

Pinarello Nytro E-bikes

You have to look pretty hard to realise this is an electric bike (Image credit: Pinarello)

Power assisted, but still lightweight

At the heart of each of the road, gravel, and allroad bikes is a new mid-drive motor. The TQ-HPR50 unit (catchy name, right?), in combination with a 360Wh battery, adds only 3.9kg to the total system weight. In return, you get 50Nm of torque and a 300 Watt boost. The motor has been designed for low weight, but also for low size so as to maintain as close a Q factor as possible to better mimic the feel of riding a standard road or gravel bike. 

Moreover, the motor has been designed to be silent. The shape of the bike, the larger downtube, and the integrated LED display may give away that you’ve got power assistance, but the sound of the motor shouldn’t give you away. At 11.4kg the road model doesn’t compare to a high-end road bike, but it’s comparable to some touring bikes and is the lightest electric bike of its kind on the market. 

The road model especially is clearly inspired by and shares the design features of the Dogma F, and the new Pinarello F that we test rode recently. The same visuals, the same cable integration and cockpits, and the same asymmetrical design to better cope with the forces of braking and power transfer (which is presumably even more important with a 300Watt boost).

It may seem like aerodynamics would be less of a concern when you have a motor in the bottom bracket and a battery in the downtube, but the more slippery the bike (and the rider), the less power assistance you need and therefore the range increases, so opting for the same truncated aerofoil tube shapes as the Dogma and F ranges makes sense from this standpoint as well as from a design language continuity point of view. The E-road models borrow the Dogma seatpost, too, while the E-gravel use a round option so as to keep customers' options open for dropper posts, or more suspension-oriented seatposts. 

Pinarello Nytro E-bikes

The more chunky downtube is the biggest giveaway  (Image credit: Pinarello)

The Nytro range; specs and prices 

The headline act is the Nytro E-Road, which comes in three flavours (E9, E7, and E5). All feature electronic Shimano groupsets, cascading from Dura-Ace, through Ultegra, to 105. Only the E7 comes in two colours, with the E5 and E9 in one option only. All can fit 32mm tyres, and wheelsets range from Princeton Grit at the top end, to Fulcrum Racing 800 at the 105 level. 

The gravel models, which feature a different geometry and space for 50mm tyres, all feature 1x Sram groupsets. Red for the E9, Force for the E7, and Rival for the E5, with a similar wheel lineup from Princeton through to Fulcrum Rapid Reds. There is also the Nytro Allroad model, which shares the same geometry as the Nytro Gravel but comes with flat bars, mudguards, a pannier rack, and an 11sp Deore drivetrain. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pricing table UK
Model GroupsetWheelsColourPrice
Nytro Road E7 DiscUltegra Di2 2x12 DB (Nytro)MOST Ultrafast Carbon DB HG11 Power Blue£8,700
Nytro Road E5 Disc105 Di2 2x12 DB (Nytro)FULCRUM RACING 500 DB C17 AFSBrilliant Black £7,500
Nytro Gravel E7 DiscForce eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)FULCRUM RAPID RED 500 700c DB 2WF-R C23 AFS XDRItalian Wine £7,900
Nytro Gravel E5 DiscRival eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)FULCRUM RAPID RED 900 2WF-R C22 AFS DB XDRSaturn Silver£6,900
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pricing table US
Model GroupsetWheelsPrice
Nytro Road E9 Dura Ace Di2 2x12 DBPrinceton Carbonworks Grit 4540$13,000
Nytro Road E7Ultegra Di2 2x12 DB MOST Ultrafast Carbon DB $9,800
Nytro Road E5 105 Di2 2x12 DB FULCRUM RACING 500 $7,800
Nytro Gravel E7 DiscForce eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)FULCRUM RAPID RED 500 700c DB 2WF-R C23 AFS XDR$8,800
Nytro Gravel E5 DiscRival eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)FULCRUM RAPID RED 900$7,800
Nytro All Road E5 Shimano Deore 1x11 DBSHIMANO WH-RS171-700C$6,000
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pricing table EU
Model GroupsetWheelsPrice
Nytro Road E9 Dura Ace Di2 2x12 DBPrinceton Carbonworks Grit 4540€13,500
Nytro Road E7Ultegra Di2 2x12 DB MOST Ultrafast Carbon DB €9,990
Nytro Road E5 105 Di2 2x12 DB FULCRUM RAPID RED 900€8,500
Nytro Gravel E9Red eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)Princeton Carbonworks Grit 4540 XDR$13,000
Nytro Gravel E7 DiscForce eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)FULCRUM RAPID RED 500 700c DB 2WF-R C23 AFS XDR€9,000
Nytro Gravel E5 DiscRival eTap AXS DB 1x12 XPLR (Nytro)FULCRUM RAPID RED 900€8,000
E5 - All road E5 Shimano Deore 1x11 DBSHIMANO WH-RS171-700C€7,300

Will Jones
Will Jones
Reviews Writer, Cyclingnews

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr.

Height: 182cm

Weight: 72Kg

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, 1988 Specialized Rockhopper, Stooge Mk4, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross