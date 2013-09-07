Pim Ligthart signs for Lotto Belisol

Image 1 of 3 Stage 5 winner Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 The thrill of vitory for Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM)...the agony of defeat for 3rd place finisher Brian Van Goethem (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lotto Belisol has signed Pim Ligthart from Vacansoleil on a two-year contract. The Dutch rider, 25, turned professional with Vacansoleil in 2011 and won his national road race that year. However with his current team set to fold at the end of the season, Lotto has jumped in to bring the rider to their squad.

“I will ride for the first time in a complete Belgian team, in my current team there is a partly Belgian staff. I love racing in Belgium, cycling really lives there. It’s exciting to get to know new people, it will be my second pro team and I’m looking forward to it,” Ligthart said in a press release.





Lotto have been one of the most active teams in the transfer market this season. Adam Hansen, Greg Henderson and Lars Bak all signed contract extensions, while Tony Gallopin and Maxime Monfort both join from RadioShack .

“I’m also looking forward to contribute to the successes of riders like Tony Gallopin and Jürgen Roelandts in the spring classics or the sprints of André Greipel,” added Ligthart.