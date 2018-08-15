Phinney and Martinez lead EF Education First-Drapac at Colorado Classic

Image 1 of 4 Taylor Phinney at the Tour of California pre-race press conference. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Dani Martinez wears POC Crave sunglasses alongside the POC Ventral helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 4 The Colorado Classic stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 A rider makes his way through spectators at the Vail time trial during the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Phinney and Daniel Martinez will lead the EF Education First-Drapac squad at the second edition of the Colorado Classic. Stagiaire Jose Neves will make his debut in team colours with Nate Brown, Hugh Carthy and Joe Dombrowski completing the line-up.

Based in Boulder, the four-day event is the team's home race. It begins on August 16 and is centred around Vail and Denver, with the high-altitude time trial in Vail one of the key stages.

Both Phinney and Martinez have enjoyed a short break from racing following the Tour de France in July. It was a turbulent Tour that saw the team lose their general classification contender, Rigoberto Uran, in the second week. Martinez contested the Clasica San Sebastian before heading home to Colombia for some rest and recuperation.

"I'm anticipating a competitive race," Martinez in a team press release. "The legs are feeling good, and I think the team can ride well this week."

Phinney has not raced since the Tour while he recovered from a broken nose that he suffered when he crashed in the final kilometres of the penultimate stage. The injury was such that he was unable to fly with the team to the final stage in Paris. Phinney grew up in Colorado and is looking forward to racing at home, but is unsure how he'll fair with little training since completing the Tour de France.

"I have a solid two days of training in the legs heading into this race, on top of three weeks of the Tour de France, so I'm not sure what to expect – but my face is fine. My nose has a bit of chicane in it but it's hardly noticeable," said Phinney. "I get a little nervous thinking about racing in Colorado, which is a good thing, I think. I'm excited. I'm happy to see the race branch out of Denver with two stages in Vail.

"The Vail Pass time trial is iconic and beautiful. It's not exactly my cup of tea, but I'll enjoy it nonetheless."

EF Education First-Drapac for the Colorado Classic: Nate Brown, Hugh Carthy, Joe Dombrowski, Dani Martinez, Jose Neves, Taylor Phinney.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.